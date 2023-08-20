TS ECET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registration to Start Today, Provisional Seat Allotment on August 26

TS ECET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the final phase registration process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling today: August 20, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website - tsecet.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the counselling registration form is August 21, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the TSECET exam 2023 and have secured a minimum of 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) of aggregate marks in the Diploma for BSC mathematics degree exam can apply for the final phase counselling in online mode.

TS ECET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates appearing for the final phase of the TS ECET counselling 2023 can check the dates in the table given below:

Events Dates TS ECET registrations for the final phase August 20 to 21, 2023 Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates August 22, 2023 Exercising options August 20 to 23, 2023 Freezing of options August 23, 2023 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before August 26, 2023 Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through the website August 26 to 29, 2023 Reporting at the allotted college August 26 to 30, 2023

How to register for the TS ECET final phase 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to register for the TS ECET 2023 final phase.

Step 1: Visit the official portal - tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link and enter all the details as asked

Step 3: Make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents in the given format

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Download the registration confirmation page for future reference.

