BHU PG Admission 2023: Application Edit Window Opens to Correct CUET Scores

BHU PG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has notified that there is a mismatch in the NTA data and the details filled in by the candidates in their BHU PG application form 2023. The varsity has also released a list of candidates whose application form is incomplete. These candidates can make the necessary corrections in their application form by logging through the candidate's portal at bhuonline.in.

As per the given information, candidates can edit their BHU PG application form till August 21, 2023 (till 11.59 pm). They are also advised that if the corrections is not made before the final deadline, the candidature will stand cancelled. Candidates can click on the direct link of the login portal given below.

Details mentioned on the list of candidates whose BHU PG application form is incomplete

The examination authority has released the list the PG candidates whose application form is incomplete in online mode. Candidates are advised to complete the registration form through their login portal. The pdf has the below-given details mentioned on it.

Serial number

NTA application

First, Middle and Last name of the candidate

Gender

Father's name

BHU Course

Course name

NTA score

How to make corrections in BHU PG application form 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to edit the BHU PG registration form 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of BHU admission - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Now, click on the list of candidates with NTA data mismatch available on the homepage

Step 3: Search your name using the Ctrl+F command, if the name or application number appears

Step 4: Login through the candidate's portal

Step 5: Click on the provide/edit NTA details button

Step 6: Fill out the correct NTA marks secured in CUET PG 2023

Step 7: Go through the details carefully before submitting the BHU PG application form

