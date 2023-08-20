MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has released the MP NEET PG counselling schedule 2023 for round 2 in online mode. Those candidates who haven't registered for the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling round 1 and are interested in applying for admission into various PG courses can fill out the registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the list of the vacant list for the second round will be released on August 29, 2023. Candidates will be able to fill in the choices for the MPNEET PG counselling from August 29 to September 1, 2023, (till midnight). The counselling committee will announce the second round of seat allotment results on September 6, 2023. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges between September 7 to 11, 2023 (till 6 pm).

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Publication of vacancy chart for second round August 29, 2023 Choice filling and locking August 29 to September 1, 2023, (till midnight) Seat allotment result September 6, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college September 7 to 11, 2023 (till 6 pm) Willingness for upgradation for MOP UP round by admitted candidates of second round September 7 to 11, 2023 (till 12 am-midnight) Online resignation/cancellation of admission at college level September 7 to 11, 2023 (till 6 pm)

MPNEET PG Counselling 2023

As per the official notification, the seat-leaving bond will be applicable if a candidate wishes to resign, the resignation will be at admitted college level. Candidates who opted for upgradation and do not exercise fresh choice feeling will not be considered for allotment and shell remain admitted in the previous medical/dental college.

