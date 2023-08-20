  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

MP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: DME, Madhya Pradesh has issued the dates for MP NEET PG 2023 counselling for round 2 in online mode. Candidates can check the counselling schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the dates here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 20, 2023 11:46 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has released the MP NEET PG counselling schedule 2023 for round 2 in online mode. Those candidates who haven't registered for the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling round 1 and are interested in applying for admission into various PG courses can fill out the registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the list of the vacant list for the second round will be released on August 29, 2023. Candidates will be able to fill in the choices for the MPNEET PG counselling from August 29 to September 1, 2023, (till midnight). The counselling committee will announce the second round of seat allotment results on September 6, 2023. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges between September 7 to 11, 2023 (till 6 pm). 

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Publication of vacancy chart for second round

August 29, 2023

Choice filling and locking 

August 29 to September 1, 2023, (till midnight)

Seat allotment result

September 6, 2023

Reporting to the allotted college

September 7 to 11, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Willingness for upgradation for MOP UP round by

admitted candidates of second round

September 7 to 11, 2023 (till 12 am-midnight)

Online resignation/cancellation of admission at college level

September 7 to 11, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Check the MP NEET PG counselling schedule here 

MPNEET PG Counselling 2023

As per the official notification, the seat-leaving bond will be applicable if a candidate wishes to resign, the resignation will be at admitted college level. Candidates who opted for upgradation and do not exercise fresh choice feeling will not be considered for allotment and shell remain admitted in the previous medical/dental college.

Also Read: AIAPGET 2023 Result Out, Get Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023