AIAPGET 2023 Result Out, Get Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

AIAPGET 2023 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 in online mode. The testing agency conducted the AIAPGET exam 2023 for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani in the CBT mode on July 31 for 38,056 candidates. Those candidates who have given the entrance test can check and download their respective scorecards from the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

As per the released data, a total of 38,056 candidates have registered for the AIAPGET exam 2023, of which 36,469 appeared including 12,653 male and 23,816 female candidates. To get the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as application number, date of birth and security code in the result login window.

AIAPGET 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the AIAPGET 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates AIAPGET exam July 31, 2023 Release of provisional answer key August 5, 2023 Date to raise objections against AIAPGET answer key August 7, 2023 AIAPGET result August 19, 2023

AIAPGET 2023 Scorecard

Candidates can check the image of the AIAPGET 2023 login window below:

How to download AIAPGET 2023 scorecard online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the All India Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) scorecard 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of AIAPGET - aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the scorecard available on the homepage

Step 3: The result login page will appear in the new window

Step 4: Enter the details in the provided space

Step 5: The AIAPGET 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the marks and download it for future reference

