TS ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

TS ICET Counselling Phase 1 Registration: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has commenced the TS ICET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration process today, September 6, 2023. Candidates who have cleared their TS ICET 2023 exams can register for the counselling process through the link given on the official website. The last date for candidates to complete the basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification is September 11, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared the TS ICET 2023 exams and are eligible for admission to the MBA programmes can apply for the counselling procedure through the link provided on the official website. To participate in the TS ICET 2023 counselling procedure, it is mandatory for candidates to complete their registration for the seat allotment process. After registering the certificate verification for slot-booked candidates will be conducted following which candidates can enter their choices for the allotment process. The allotment result will be announced on September 17, 2023.

TS ICET 2023 counselling registration process will begin on the official counselling portal - tsicet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also register for the TS ICET 2023 counselling allotment process through the direct link provided below. The link will be activated as soon as the registrations commence online.

TS ICET 2023 Counselling Registrations - Link to be Available Soon

Telangana ICET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification September 6 to 11, 2023 Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates September 8 to 12, 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification September 8 to 13, 2023 Freezing of options September 13, 2023 Provisional allotment of seats on or before September 17, 2023 Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website September 17 to 20, 2023

TS ICET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration Process

The Telangana ICET 2023 counselling round 1 registration and online application process to begin today, September 6, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the ICET 2023 entrance exam and wish to participate in the counselling procedure can register through the link given on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to register for the counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET counselling 2023

Step 2: Click on the TS ICET 2023 counselling fee payment link

Step 3: Submit the application fee and verify payment status

Step 4: Select the slots for certificate verification

Step 5: Enter the choices for allotment

Step 6: Save the choices and click on the final submission link

