  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will begin the TS ICET 2023 counselling round 1 registration process today, September 6, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process can register for the allotment process through the link provided here 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 08:55 IST
TS ICET Counselling Phase 1 Registration Begin Today
TS ICET Counselling Phase 1 Registration Begin Today

TS ICET Counselling Phase 1 Registration: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has commenced the TS ICET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration process today, September 6, 2023. Candidates who have cleared their TS ICET 2023 exams can register for the counselling process through the link given on the official website. The last date for candidates to complete the basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification is September 11, 2023. 

Candidates who have cleared the TS ICET 2023 exams and are eligible for admission to the MBA programmes can apply for the counselling procedure through the link provided on the official website. To participate in the TS ICET 2023 counselling procedure, it is mandatory for candidates to complete their registration for the seat allotment process. After registering the certificate verification for slot-booked candidates will be conducted following which candidates can enter their choices for the allotment process. The allotment result will be announced on September 17, 2023. 

TS ICET 2023 counselling registration process will begin on the official counselling portal - tsicet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also register for the TS ICET 2023 counselling allotment process through the direct link provided below. The link will be activated as soon as the registrations commence online. 

TS ICET 2023 Counselling Registrations - Link to be Available Soon

Telangana ICET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification

September 6 to 11, 2023

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates 

September 8 to 12, 2023

Exercising options after certificate verification

September 8 to 13, 2023

Freezing of options

September 13, 2023

Provisional allotment of seats on or before

September 17, 2023

Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website

September 17 to 20, 2023

TS ICET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration Process

The Telangana ICET 2023 counselling round 1 registration and online application process to begin today, September 6, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the ICET 2023 entrance exam and wish to participate in the counselling procedure can register through the link given on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to register for the counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET counselling 2023

Step 2: Click on the TS ICET 2023 counselling fee payment link

Step 3: Submit the application fee and verify payment status

Step 4: Select the slots for certificate verification

Step 5: Enter the choices for allotment

Step 6: Save the choices and click on the final submission link

Also Read: Education Minister Introduces Teacher's 2-Week Training Programme; Check Details
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023