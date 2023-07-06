TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Expected by July 10, Check Details Here

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TSBIE 1st and 2nd-year supplementary result soon. As per the latest reports, the Telangana Intermediate supplementary result will be announced by July 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate supplementary exams can check their results through the link provided on the official website.

As per media reports the Telangana intermediate 1st and 2nd year supplementary exam results will be announced by next week. To check their results, candidates are required to enter the roll number mentioned on the supplementary exam admit card.

TS Inter supplementary result 2023 will be announced on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A direct link for students to download the TS Inter supplementary exam rank card will also be available here as soon as the results are announced online.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Result Date and Time

The intermediate supplementary exam result 2023 will be announced by July 10, 2023. The time of announcement of the supplementary exam result will also be provided by board officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the inter-supplementary exams can keep visiting the official website for further details on the supplementary results.

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023

Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year supplementary results will be announced in online mode. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link. Follow the below-given steps to check the supplementary results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE

Step 2: Click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary results for further reference

This year approximately 160874 students appeared for the 1st year supplementary exams while 124679 students appeared for the 2nd year exams. Telangana board 1st and 2nd year inter supplementary exams were conducted from June 12 to 16, 2023 while the vocational stream exams were conducted from June 17 to 19, 2023.

