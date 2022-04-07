TS LAWCET 2022, TS PGLCET 2022 Registration Process Begins, Apply by 6th June at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET 2022, TS PGLCET 2022 Application Begins: Finally, the TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 Exam Dates have been announced. As per the official update, Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE will conduct the state-level Law Entrance Exams - TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 on 21st and 22nd July 2022. Along with the announcement of exam dates, the university has also commenced the online application and registration process for UG and PG Law Entrance Exams. Candidates or law aspirants seeking admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB courses and LLM courses can fill the application forms by logging onto the exam portal – lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the application portal is also given below:

Register for TS LAWCET 2022 / TS PGLCET 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

TS LAWCET 2022 Important Dates

As part of the official notification released today, the key exam events and their respective dates have also been notified by the exam authority. The TS LAWCET 2022 application process, which began on 6th April will continue until 6th Jun 2022. The UG and PG law entrance exams for Telangana state are scheduled to be held on 21st and 22nd July 2022. Candidates can find the detailed exam schedule with key events and their respective dates below:

Exam Event Date /Deadline Online Registration and Application Begins 6th April 2022 Online Registration and Application Ends 6th June 2022 Online Registration and Application Ends with Late Fee of Rs 500/- 26th June 2022 Online Registration and Application Ends with Late Fee of Rs 1000/- 5th July 2022 Online Registration and Application Ends with Late Fee of Rs 2000/- 12th July 2022 Application Correction Window Opens 5th July 2022 Application Correction Window Ends 12th July 2022 Admit Card / Hall Ticket Release Date 15th July 2022 TS LAW CET Exam for 3 year LLB Courses 21st July 2022 TS LAW CET Exam for 5 year LLB Courses 22nd July 2022 TS PGLCET 2022 Exam for LLM Courses 22nd July 2022 Provisional / Preliminary Answer Key Release 26th July 2022 Objection Window against Preliminary Answer Key Ends 28th July 22022 TS LAWCET 2022 / TS PGLCET 2022 Result Date To be Announced

TS LAWCET 2022 / PGLCET 2022 Application Fee

Candidates applying for TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 will have to pay the application fee as part of the online registration process. The category-wise application fee for law entrance exams are listed below:

For TS LAWCET 2022 (3 Year and 5 Year Courses)

OC & BCs: Rs 800/-

SC/ST & PH: Rs 500/-

For TS PGLCET 2022 (LLM Courses)

OC & BCs: Rs 1000/-

SC/ST & PH: Rs 800/-

How to apply for TS LAWCET 2022 / TS PGLCET 2022 Exam online?

Osmania University has already started the online registration and application process for TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022. Candidates who are not familiar with the process can follow the guide provided below to complete their registration:

Log onto the exam portal – lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the requisite amount of application fee, as per your exam and category

Fill out the application form by providing academic, personal and contact details

Click on Confirm / Freeze option as required and submit the form

Download softcopy of the confirmation page and save it on your device

