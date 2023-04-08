TS LAWCET 2023 Application Last Date Extended Till April 20, Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Application Last Date: As per the latest updates, Osmania University, Hyderabad has extended the registration deadline for Telangana State Law & PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET and PGLCET). Now, the candidates can fill out the application form till April 20, 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in to register.

According to the authorities, the application rectification window will be available from May 4 through May 10, 2023. There are two categories for the corrections. To rectify the Type 1 category errors, a mail has to be sent to the convener. While the applicants themselves have the opportunity to edit Type 2 category errors throughout the edit period.

TS LAWCET 2023 Application Fee

Course Category Fee (INR) TS LAWCET (LL.B.3 /5 Years) OC & BCs 900 SC/ST & PH 600 TS PGLCET (LL. M.) OC & BCs 1100 SC/ST & PH 900

TS LAWCET 2023 Application- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TS LAWCET 2023?

Interested candidates can now fill out the form till April 20, 2023, for both TS LAWCET and PGLCET. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Pay the fee and check payment status

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit the form

Step 6: Download application form and print a hard copy

TS LAWCET 2023 Exam

TS LAWCET, and PGLCET exams will be held on May 25, 2023. The official website will soon post the times and schedule. The TS LAWCET exam will have a 120-mark maximum and last 90 minutes. It will be divided into three sections. The exam for the TS PGLCET 2023 is for 120 marks and lasts 90 minutes. It will be divided into two parts: Part A, worth 40 marks, and Part B, worth 80 marks.

