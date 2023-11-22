TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration Extended To November 23, Check Revised Schedule Here

TS LAWCET Phase 1 Counselling 2023: Osmania University has extended the last date for students to register for TS LAWCET 2023 counselling. As per the revised schedule, the last date for students to complete the registration is tomorrow, November 23, 2023. Students yet to register for the TS LAWCET 2023 phase 1 counselling process can visit the official website until the given deadline to complete the registration process.

TS LAWCET 2023 counselling first round registration link is available on the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. To register for the TS LAWCET 2023 counselling allotment round students can click on the apply online link given on the homepage. Following the registration process students can enter the choices for the allotment from November 25, 2023.

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule

Particulars Date Online Registration cum verification 14-11-2023 to 23-11-2023 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates 24-11-2023 Exercising Web options- Phase I 25-11-2023 to 27-11-2023 Edit of web options-Phase -I 27-11-2023 Display the college wise list of Provisionally selected candidates 30-11-2023

Steps to Register for TS LAWCET 2023

The TS LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration window is available on the official counselling website. Students can complete the registration process through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET

Step 2: Click on the application link given on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and rank

Step 4: Fill out the details and enter the choices

Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on submit

