  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration Extended To November 23, Check Revised Schedule Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration Extended To November 23, Check Revised Schedule Here

TS LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration window extended till November 23, 2023. Students who are yet to complete the registration process for phase 1 counselling can visit the official website and complete the registration and choice filling process.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 22, 2023 11:31 IST
TS LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration extended
TS LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration extended

TS LAWCET Phase 1 Counselling 2023: Osmania University has extended the last date for students to register for TS LAWCET 2023 counselling. As per the revised schedule, the last date for students to complete the registration is tomorrow, November 23, 2023. Students yet to register for the TS LAWCET 2023 phase 1 counselling process can visit the official website until the given deadline to complete the registration process. 

TS LAWCET 2023 counselling first round registration link is available on the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. To register for the TS LAWCET 2023 counselling allotment round students can click on the apply online link given on the homepage. Following the registration process students can enter the choices for the allotment from November 25, 2023. 

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule

Particulars

Date

Online Registration cum verification

14-11-2023 to 23-11-2023

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates 

24-11-2023 

Exercising Web options- Phase I

25-11-2023 to 27-11-2023

Edit of web options-Phase -I

27-11-2023

Display the college wise list of Provisionally selected candidates 

30-11-2023

Steps to Register for TS LAWCET 2023

The TS LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration window is available on the official counselling website. Students can complete the registration process through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET 

Step 2: Click on the application link given on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and rank

Step 4: Fill out the details and enter the choices

Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on submit

Also Read: Schools Closed In Puducherry Due To Heavy Rain, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023