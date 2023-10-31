TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Registration Details Here

TS LAWCET 2023: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test counselling process is expected to begin soon. As per reports, it is expected that the counselling admission notification for TS LAWCET 2023 is expected to begin in November 2023. Candidates who have cleared their TS LAWCET 2023 entrance exam and are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the counselling schedule can visit the official website for further details.

Candidates applying for the TS LAWCET 2023 counselling process must note that the registration and certificate verification process is mandatory for admissions. Students are required to fill in all the necessary details in the registration link following which the certificate verification process will be conducted. In order to be considered for allotment registered students are required to enter their choice of course and college in the choice filling link.

Further details regarding the TS LAWCET counselling will be available on the official website of TSCHE - tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Process

The TS LAWCET 2023 counselling process begins with the registration. Eligible candidates are required to click on the link provided on the official website to complete the registration and application process. After registering students are required to upload all the necessary documents which will be verified. Only those candidates whose verification process is completed will be able to fill out the choices for the allotment.

TS LAWCET 2023 Choice Filling

In the choice filling process students are required to enter their choice of course and college for the allotment. When entering the choices, students must make sure that the choice of course and college is entered in the order of preference for allotment.

