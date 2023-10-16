UCEED 2024 Admissions Ongoing; Check Important Dates, Reservation, and Seat Matrix Here

UCEED 2024 Admissions: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has begun the admission process for BDes programmes. Candidates will be granted admission to UCEED 2024 participating college via the Joint Seat Allotment Process. The seat allocation will be done on the basis of UCEED scores and choices filled in by the candidate.

Currently, there are 5 colleges participating in UCEED 2024 seat allocation. Previously, they provided a combined intake of 205 seats. The authorities are expected to announce updated details soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the expected seat intake this year here.

UCEED 2024 Seat Matrix

Check out the expected intake of seats below:

Institute Open Open-PWD EWS OBC-NCL OBC-PWD SC SC-PwD ST ST-PwD Total IIT Bombay 15 0 3 10 0 5 0 2 1 37 IIT Hyderabad 10 0 2 7 0 4 0 2 0 26 IIT Guwahati 22 1 6 14 1 7 1 4 0 56 IIT Jabalpur 25 1 7 17 1 9 1 5 0 66 IIT Delhi 7 0 2 5 1 3 0 2 0 20 Total 79 2 20 53 3 28 2 15 1 205

UCEED 2024 Reservation Criteria

Check out the category-wise reservation below:

GEN-EWS – 10%

OBC-NCL - 27%

SC – 15%

ST – 7.5%

UCEED Registration 2024

The registration portal for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design is live now. Interested candidates can apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register without a late fee is October 31, 2023.

UCEED 2024 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Last date to apply (without late fee) October 31, 2023 Last date to register (with late fee) November 8, 2023 Admit Card Download January 05, 2024, 01:00 pm UCEED Exam Date 2024 and Time January 21, 2024 (Sunday) 09:00 am to 12:00 noon

