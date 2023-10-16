UCEED 2024 Admissions Ongoing; Check Important Dates, Reservation, and Seat Matrix Here

UCEED 2024 Admissions: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has begun the admission process for BDes programmes. Candidates will be granted admission to UCEED 2024 participating college via the Joint Seat Allotment Process. The seat allocation will be done on the basis of UCEED scores and choices filled in by the candidate.
Currently, there are 5 colleges participating in UCEED 2024 seat allocation. Previously, they provided a combined intake of 205 seats. The authorities are expected to announce updated details soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the expected seat intake this year here.
UCEED 2024 Seat Matrix
Check out the expected intake of seats below:
|
Institute
|
Open
|
Open-PWD
|
EWS
|
OBC-NCL
|
OBC-PWD
|
SC
|
SC-PwD
|
ST
|
ST-PwD
|
Total
|
IIT Bombay
|
15
|
0
|
3
|
10
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
37
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
26
|
IIT Guwahati
|
22
|
1
|
6
|
14
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
56
|
IIT Jabalpur
|
25
|
1
|
7
|
17
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
66
|
IIT Delhi
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
20
|
Total
|
79
|
2
|
20
|
53
|
3
|
28
|
2
|
15
|
1
|
205
UCEED 2024 Reservation Criteria
Check out the category-wise reservation below:
- GEN-EWS – 10%
- OBC-NCL - 27%
- SC – 15%
- ST – 7.5%
UCEED Registration 2024
The registration portal for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design is live now. Interested candidates can apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register without a late fee is October 31, 2023.
UCEED 2024 Important Dates
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply (without late fee)
|
October 31, 2023
|
Last date to register (with late fee)
|
November 8, 2023
|
Admit Card Download
|
January 05, 2024, 01:00 pm
|
UCEED Exam Date 2024 and Time
|
January 21, 2024 (Sunday)
09:00 am to 12:00 noon
