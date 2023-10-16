UCEED 2024 Admissions Ongoing; Check Important Dates, Reservation, and Seat Matrix Here

  1. Home
UCEED 2024 admissions are midway. Candidates must apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Check out the seat matrix, reservation criteria, and important dates here.

Updated: Oct 16, 2023 15:49 IST
UCEED 2024 Admissions: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has begun the admission process for BDes programmes. Candidates will be granted admission to UCEED 2024 participating college via the Joint Seat Allotment Process. The seat allocation will be done on the basis of UCEED scores and choices filled in by the candidate. 

Currently, there are 5 colleges participating in UCEED 2024 seat allocation. Previously, they provided a combined intake of 205 seats. The authorities are expected to announce updated details soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the expected seat intake this year here.

UCEED 2024 Seat Matrix

Check out the expected intake of seats below:

Institute

Open

Open-PWD

EWS

OBC-NCL

OBC-PWD

SC

SC-PwD

ST

ST-PwD

Total

IIT Bombay

15

0

3

10

0

5

0

2

1

37

IIT Hyderabad

10

0

2

7

0

4

0

2

0

26

IIT Guwahati

22

1

6

14

1

7

1

4

0

56

IIT Jabalpur

25

1

7

17

1

9

1

5

0

66

IIT Delhi

7

0

2

5

1

3

0

2

0

20

Total

79

2

20

53

3

28

2

15

1

205

UCEED 2024 Reservation Criteria

Check out the category-wise reservation below:

  • GEN-EWS – 10%
  • OBC-NCL - 27% 
  • SC – 15% 
  • ST – 7.5%

UCEED Registration 2024

The registration portal for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design is live now. Interested candidates can apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register without a late fee is October 31, 2023.

UCEED 2024 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply (without late fee)

October 31, 2023

Last date to register (with late fee)

November 8, 2023

Admit Card Download

January 05, 2024, 01:00 pm

UCEED Exam Date 2024 and Time

January 21, 2024 (Sunday)

09:00 am to 12:00 noon

