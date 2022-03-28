UGC introduces new specified degrees, Revises duration of courses

UGC Course Notification: The University Grants Commission has announced new undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses and revised course duration for a few of the programmes. According to the official notification available on the official website, any degree which is not mentioned in the given notification and its amendment will be considered as unrecognized by the UGC.

The University Grants Commission in the notification also mentioned that with the approval of the central governments has notified the third amendment in the notification issued for the specific degree programmes.

UGC Official notification

Changes in the UGC Course Duration

As per the notification issued, the new degree - Bachelor of Sowa Rigra Medicine and Surgery under the Medicine and Surgery, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Health and Allied Sciences, Pharmacy, Paramedical, Nursing Department will be for a duration of five and a half years. Those students who have completed class 12 will be eligible for the programme.

The UGC has also reduced the duration for the Masters of Computer Application programme from 3 years to 2 years. The course duration for the Bachelor’s of Occupational Therapy has also been increased from four years to 4.5 years.

New Specified Courses

UGC has also introduced new specified degrees. The list of the same is provided below.

Abbrevation Degree Courses Minimum Duration Eligibility B.F.Tech Bachelor of Fashion Technology 4 years Class 12 M.F.Tech Master of Fashion Technology 2 years Bachelor’s MFM Master of Fashion Management 2 years Bachelor’s BUD Bachelor of Urban Design 4 years Class 12 MUD Master of Urban Design 2 years Bachelor’s BSM Bachelor of Sports Management 3 years Class 12 MSM Masters of Sports Management 2 years Bachelor’s BSS Bachelor of Sports Science 3 years Class 12 MSS Master of Sports Science 2 years Bachelor’s

