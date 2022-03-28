Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    UGC introduces new specified degrees, Revises duration of courses

    The University Grants Commission has announced new undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses and revised course duration for a few of  the programmes. Check complete details regarding the specific programmes and course duration here. 

    Created On: Mar 28, 2022 10:27 IST
    Modified on: Mar 28, 2022 10:29 IST

    UGC Course Notification

    UGC Course Notification: The University Grants Commission has announced new undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses and revised course duration for a few of  the programmes. According to the official notification available on the official website, any degree which is not mentioned in the given notification and its amendment will be considered as unrecognized by the UGC.

    The University Grants Commission in the notification also mentioned that with the approval of the central governments has notified the third amendment in the notification issued for the specific degree programmes. 

    UGC Official notification

    Changes in the UGC Course Duration

    As per the notification issued, the new degree - Bachelor of Sowa Rigra Medicine and Surgery under the Medicine and Surgery, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Health and Allied Sciences, Pharmacy, Paramedical, Nursing Department  will be for a duration of five and a half years. Those students who have completed class 12 will be eligible for the programme. 

    The UGC has also reduced the duration for the Masters of Computer Application programme from 3 years to 2 years. The course duration for the Bachelor’s of Occupational Therapy has also been increased from four years to 4.5 years.

    New Specified Courses

    UGC has also introduced new specified degrees. The list of the same is provided below.

    Abbrevation

    Degree Courses

    Minimum Duration

    Eligibility

    B.F.Tech

    Bachelor of Fashion Technology 

    4 years

    Class 12

    M.F.Tech

    Master of Fashion Technology 

    2 years

    Bachelor’s

    MFM

    Master of Fashion Management 

    2 years

    Bachelor’s

    BUD

    Bachelor of Urban Design 

    4 years

    Class 12

    MUD

    Master of Urban Design 

    2 years

    Bachelor’s

    BSM

    Bachelor of Sports Management 

    3 years

    Class 12

    MSM

    Masters of Sports Management 

    2 years

    Bachelor’s

    BSS

    Bachelor of Sports Science 

    3 years

    Class 12

    MSS

    Master of Sports Science 

    2 years

    Bachelor’s

