UGC introduces new specified degrees, Revises duration of courses

UGC Course Notification: The University Grants Commission has announced new undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses and revised course duration for a few of the programmes. According to the official notification available on the official website, any degree which is not mentioned in the given notification and its amendment will be considered as unrecognized by the UGC.
The University Grants Commission in the notification also mentioned that with the approval of the central governments has notified the third amendment in the notification issued for the specific degree programmes.
Changes in the UGC Course Duration
As per the notification issued, the new degree - Bachelor of Sowa Rigra Medicine and Surgery under the Medicine and Surgery, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Health and Allied Sciences, Pharmacy, Paramedical, Nursing Department will be for a duration of five and a half years. Those students who have completed class 12 will be eligible for the programme.
The UGC has also reduced the duration for the Masters of Computer Application programme from 3 years to 2 years. The course duration for the Bachelor’s of Occupational Therapy has also been increased from four years to 4.5 years.
New Specified Courses
UGC has also introduced new specified degrees. The list of the same is provided below.
|
Abbrevation
|
Degree Courses
|
Minimum Duration
|
Eligibility
|
B.F.Tech
|
Bachelor of Fashion Technology
|
4 years
|
Class 12
|
M.F.Tech
|
Master of Fashion Technology
|
2 years
|
Bachelor’s
|
MFM
|
Master of Fashion Management
|
2 years
|
Bachelor’s
|
BUD
|
Bachelor of Urban Design
|
4 years
|
Class 12
|
MUD
|
Master of Urban Design
|
2 years
|
Bachelor’s
|
BSM
|
Bachelor of Sports Management
|
3 years
|
Class 12
|
MSM
|
Masters of Sports Management
|
2 years
|
Bachelor’s
|
BSS
|
Bachelor of Sports Science
|
3 years
|
Class 12
|
MSS
|
Master of Sports Science
|
2 years
|
Bachelor’s
