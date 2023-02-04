UGC Releases List of MOOCs For January Semester 2023, Check Details Here

UGC Releases list of MOOCs: As per the latest updates, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of Massive open online courses (MOOCs) that will be offered for the January semester 2023. The entire list of MOOCs is available at the Study Web of Active Learning for Young Inspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal i.e. swayam.gov.in

The courses are provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), and Indira Gandhi Open National University (IGNOU).

The Massive Open Online Courses are for the revival of India as a global centre of Buddhist culture and tourism. It also includes the history of Buddhism; Abhidhamma (Pali); Buddhist philosophy and an additional course on one on community engagement and social responsibility, as a part of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan in India.

Who are Beneficiaries of SWAYAM Courses?

SWAYAM board has also told that around 2 lakh students have benefited from the credit transfers for SWAYAM courses in the past 2 years. The board asks higher educational institutions to approve the MOOCs listed above and adopt their statutory bodies as per the UGC regulations in the credit framework for online learning courses via the study webs of active learning for young aspiring minds (SWAYAM).

"Students and learners are requested to enrol for these courses in large numbers and get the benefit of credit transfer from their concerned HEls," read the UGC notice.

UGC Extends Deadline for Feedback on Foreign HEIs in India

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date for submission of feedback or suggestions to February 20, 2023. Thus, the stakeholders who have not submitted the feedback yet can do the same through the email address provided by UGC i.e. ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com before the last date.

