UP BEd JEE Answer Key 2023 Released for Paper 1 and Paper 2; Download PDF Here

The UP BEd JEE answer key 2023 has been released for Paper 1 and Paper 2 (all streams). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

Updated: Jul 5, 2023 13:53 IST
UP BEd JEE Answer Key 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) answer keys have been released for Paper 1 and Paper 2 (all streams) today: July 5, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can download the UP BEd JEE 2023 answer key on the official website: bujhansi.ac.in available in PDF form. 

Bundelkhand Univeristy, Jhansi conducted the UP BEd JEE 2023 exam on June 15, 2023. The authorities declared the results on June 30, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their respective scorecards by entering their user ID and password.

UP BEd JEE Answer Key 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the UP BEd entrance answer key 2023 is given below:

Paper 1 Answer Key

Click Here

Paper 2 Answer Key (All Streams)

 Click Here

How to Download UP BEd JEE Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can follow the below instructions to download the key:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2023 website

Step 3: Click on the UP BEd JEE answer key 2023 link

Step 4: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and match your answers

UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam

The UP BEd JEE 2023 exam paper was split into two papers and had multiple-choice, objective-type questions. General knowledge and Hindi were covered in Paper 1 whereas General Aptitude and another topic were covered in Paper 2. A total of 400 marks were awarded for the UP BEd JEE 2023. Candidates who pass the Upstate JEE for Education can enrol in the BEd programme at Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi.

