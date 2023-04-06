  1. Home
UP BEd JEE Application 2023 With Late Fee Begins Today, Apply Soon at bujhansi.ac.in

The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Application form is live along with the late fee on the official website. Candidates can fill out the form by paying additional charges. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 6, 2023 11:00 IST
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Application Form: As per the latest updates, Bundelkhand University has started the registration process with a late fee from today i.e. April 6, 2023. Candidates who couldn’t fill out the application form earlier can do the same now by paying additional charges. For registration purposes, they can visit the official website i.e. bujhansi.ac.in. However, they must note that the last date to apply is April 10, 2023. Afterward, no applications will be accepted.

According to the official schedule, the authorities will release the admit card for applicants on April 13, 2023 (tentative). Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket by entering their login credentials. The authorities will conduct the UP B.Ed JEE exam 2023 on April 24, 2023. However, the hall ticket and exam dates are tentative in nature and hence, they can be changed in the future if required.

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Schedule

Particulars

Dates

Applications open with a late fee

April 6 to 10, 2023

Admit card release date

April 13, 2023 (tentative)

Date of Exam

April 24, 2023 (tentative)

UP BEd JEE Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Application Form?

Eligible candidates can fill out the application form by paying additional charges till April 10, 2023. They are advised to keep the important documents scanned and handy before filling out the form. Check out the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.  bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Uttar Pradesh  B.Ed JEE 2023 website

Step 3: Click on new registration & complete the process

Step 4: Now, enter the login credentials- user ID and password

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the application form 

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Application Fee

Category

Application Fee 

General and OBC candidates

2000

SC and ST of UP only

1000

SC and ST of other States

2000

