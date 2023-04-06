UP BEd JEE Application 2023 With Late Fee Begins Today, Apply Soon at bujhansi.ac.in

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Application Form: As per the latest updates, Bundelkhand University has started the registration process with a late fee from today i.e. April 6, 2023. Candidates who couldn’t fill out the application form earlier can do the same now by paying additional charges. For registration purposes, they can visit the official website i.e. bujhansi.ac.in. However, they must note that the last date to apply is April 10, 2023. Afterward, no applications will be accepted.

According to the official schedule, the authorities will release the admit card for applicants on April 13, 2023 (tentative). Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket by entering their login credentials. The authorities will conduct the UP B.Ed JEE exam 2023 on April 24, 2023. However, the hall ticket and exam dates are tentative in nature and hence, they can be changed in the future if required.

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Schedule

Particulars Dates Applications open with a late fee April 6 to 10, 2023 Admit card release date April 13, 2023 (tentative) Date of Exam April 24, 2023 (tentative)

UP BEd JEE Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Application Form?

Eligible candidates can fill out the application form by paying additional charges till April 10, 2023. They are advised to keep the important documents scanned and handy before filling out the form. Check out the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2023 website

Step 3: Click on new registration & complete the process

Step 4: Now, enter the login credentials- user ID and password

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Application Fee

Category Application Fee General and OBC candidates 2000 SC and ST of UP only 1000 SC and ST of other States 2000

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Recorded 41 Percent Increase in Registration, Over 16 Lakh Students Registered, Says UGC Chief