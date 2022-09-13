    UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 (OUT): Check at upmsp.edu.in

    Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh has announced the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment exam results 2022. Students who appeared for the compartment examinations can check the results through the link available on the website upmsp.edu.in or click on the link given here.

    Updated: Sep 13, 2022 10:15 IST
    UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment Results 2022
    UP Board Compartment Results 2022: Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh has announced the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment exam results 2022. Students who have appeared for the UP Board Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik Compartment Exams Can check the results through the link available on the official website. 

    To check the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the UP Board 10th and 12th Registration number in the link given. Students can also check the compartment exam results through the direct link provided below.

    UP Board 10th compartment exams

    UP Board 12th compartment exams

    Steps to check UP Board Compartment Results 2022

    The UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment examinations were conducted on August 27, 2022. The link for students to check the results of the UP Compartment exams is available on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the UP Board 10th and 12th compartment examination results.

    Step 1: Visit the UPMSP official website

    Step 2: Click on the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment examination result link available on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the Roll Number, Security Code, and select the district from the drop down link given

    Step 4: The Compartment examination result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 for further reference

    Details given on the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment Result sheet

    The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Compartment examination results are available online. The compartment exam result sheet will contain details such as 

    Candidate Name and Roll Number

    Name of Examination

    Marks secured

    Subject wise marks

    Total marks secured

    Qualifying status of students

    Also Read: HOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022: BSEH Releases Haryana Open School Re-Appear Date Sheet at bseh.org.in

     

