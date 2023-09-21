UP DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Phase 1 Today at updeled.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

UP DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh will release the UP DElEd seat allotment result for phase 1 counselling today: September 21, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the seat counselling round can check and download the seat allocation status through the official website - updeled.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the seat allocation list will be released for the rank between Rank 1 to 20,000. Shortlisted candidates are required to complete the document verification process by visiting to their allotted institutes from September 25, 2023.

To get the results, candidates are required to enter the login details in the result login window to download the UP DEIEd result 2023. They are advised to keep checking the official website to get the latest updates.

UP DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

Check the UP DElEd 2023 phase 1 schedule here

How to check the UP DElEd seat allotment result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Uttar Pradesh seat allotment result for the phase 1 counselling 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UP DElEd seat allocation result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the login details as required

Step 4: The UP DElEd result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download it for future use

