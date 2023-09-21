UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

UPTAC Counselling 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the seat allotment results for the AKTU Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 2 tomorrow: September 22, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into various BTech and BArch programmes can check and download their results from the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in.

They are required to fill out the login details in the result login window to get their seat allotment results. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to make the payment of the seat confirmation fee from September 22 and 24, 2023.

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for BTech and BArch courses - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the UPTAC counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Release of seat allotment result September 22, 2023 Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) September 22 and 24, 2023 Payment of Seat Confirmation September 22 and 24, 2023 Online Withdrawal September 22 and 24, 2023

How to download the AKTU UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Aspirants can get their UPTAC 2023 round 2 seat allocation results in online mode, once available. They can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required login details and submit

Step 5: The UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference

