Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Application Starts Tomorrow, Get Fee Details Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023: RUHS College of Dental Sciences (Govt. Dental College), Jaipur will start the applications for the Rajasthan NEET UG stray round counselling tomorrow: September 22, 2023, in online mode. The applications will be completed in two parts i.e. part 1 and part 2. Those candidates who could not complete both parts of the application form earlier can complete the same by visiting the official website - rajugneet2023.com.

As per the given schedule, the last date to fill out the Rajasthan NEET UG stray round counselling form is September 24, 2023 (till 11.55 pm). Medical aspirants can submit the online application form fee by 4 pm on September 24. The state counselling committee will release the provisional seat matrix on September 23, 2023. While the provisional merit list for the State, PwD, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) (subject to vacancy) will be announced on September 25, 2023.

Candidates are required to fill out the application form by submitting the non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,000 (INR 1200/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidates of Rajasthan state domicile as well as candidates of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than INR 2.5 lacs) + applicable transaction charges. They are advised to read all the important instructions given on the website before applying for the stray vacancy round.

Rajasthan NEET UG Stray Round Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule of the Rajasthan MBBS/BDS stray round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Application commences September 22, 2023 Last date for depositing the application fee at the website September 24, 2023 (till 4 pm) Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website September 24, 2023 (till 11.55 pm) Publishing of Provisional Seat Matrix September 23, 2023 Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) (subject to vacancy) September 25, 2023 Seat allotment September 27 to 28, 2023 Security Deposit September 22 to 26, 2023

How to register for Rajasthan MBBS, BDS stray round counselling 2023?

The application form for the Rajasthan NEET undergraduate stray round counselling 2023 can be filled in online mode once available. Candidates can check the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: Click on the direct application links available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details to register

Step 4: Login using the newly created details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents as asked

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee and submit

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

