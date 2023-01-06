    UP Govt To Organise Nipun Samman Ceremony Every Month, Read Full Details Here

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the officials to organise the 'Nipun Samman' ceremony to be held every month. This plan has been initiated in order to honour praiseworthy students. Students’ skills will be examined through this scheme. More details have been mentioned below. 

    Updated: Jan 6, 2023 11:09 IST
    Nipun Samman Award by UP CM
    Nipun Samman Award by UP CM

    The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Adityanath has laid out certain directions to authorities to organise a ‘Nipun Samman’ ceremony to honour praiseworthy students. The event will be held every month as part of its efforts to promote quality education across the state.

    On January 5, 2023 (Thursday), the UP government gave an official statement that such deserving students will play a supportive role for others. Moreover, Yogi Adityanath gave further instructions to escalate various activities. This will ensure the effective implementation of the Skill India Mission.

    Eligibility Criteria for Nipun Samman Award

    Vijay Kiran Anand, the Director-General of School Education announced that students from Classes 1 to 3 would be eligible for the award granted by the UP government on the condition that they meet the proficiency targets in Hindi and Mathematics for their respective classes. 

    Students will be examined keeping in view their skills and abilities through this programme, as directed by the UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. 

    Nipun Lakshya App Launched

    According to the public notification, the children’s 'skilful efficiency' will be assessed and observed using the Nipun Lakshya app. This online application has been launched by the state government in order to do assessments which will be led by the Principal of the District Institute for Education and Training. 

    The District Institute for Education and Training Principal will prepare a schedule for the current academic session which is from January to March and schools will be allocated accordingly to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) trainees.

    Additionally, the parents and other dignitaries will also be invited to the ‘Nipun Samman’ ceremony. A badge will be awarded to the student, as declared by the government in its statement.

    Students’ Assessment

    School teachers along with the D.El.Ed trainees will ensure that the children are not given any assistance during the assessment in deciding answers. Once the students will submit the answers, the results will automatically appear on the Nipun Lakshya app.

    Also, the assessment results will be shared with the respective school principals as well as teachers. The information about the students’ monthly progress will be compiled in the application and then it will be sent to the District Institute for Education and Training Principal and the District Basic Education Officer, as stated by the state government.

    Instructions have been issued to create the listing plan in all district schools across the state so that the assessment on the app is completed by March.

    Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 2 Reporting Begin Today, Check List of Documents for Admissions

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories