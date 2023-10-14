UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Today, Get Direct Link Here

UP NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Merit List 2023: The Director of General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will announce the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 strat vacancy round merit list today, October 14, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official website of UP NEET PG counselling to check the merit list.

The stray vacancy round merit list will include the names of students who are eligible for seat allotment in the counselling stray vacancy round. Those allotted seats can complete the choice-filling process for the final allotment list between October 14 to 16, 2023. Based on the choices entered, the final allotment list will be announced on October 17, 2023, and those allotted seats can report for admissions between October 18 to 20, 2023.

UP NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round merit list will be available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Students can also check the NEET PG stray vacancy round merit list through the link given here.

UP NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Merit List - Link to Be Available Soon

UP NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Merit List

The merit list including the names of students who have applied for the stray vacancy round and are eligible for allotment can follow the steps given below to check the merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the stray vacancy round merit list link

Step 3: The merit list will be displayed

Step 4: Download the UP NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round merit list through the link given here

