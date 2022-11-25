UP NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 To Release Today, Check at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) is going to announce the seat allotment result of UP NEET UG Round 2 counselling today - November 25 2022. Candidates who applied for the UP NEET 2nd round of counselling can check the result in online mode at upneet.gov.in. Candidates need to login into their account by entering their Roll number and NEET application number.

The UP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result was earlier scheduled to be released on November 24, 2022. However, it has been delayed. Candidates can download the allotment letter and confirm their admission till November 28, 2022. Shortlisted candidates must accept their allotted seats and report to their respective colleges and pay the admission fee without fail.

How to check UP NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2022?

As per the updates, the UP NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be out today. Candidates who registered for the Round 2 Seat Allotment can check their results by visiting the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in.They can follow these steps to check and download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, Click on Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 3: Enter the Roll number and NEET Application number

Step 4: UP NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment result will appear

Step 5: Download it and take a few printouts

DME is holding state’s state’s NEET UG counselling for candidates who are willing to get admission into MBBS and BDS courses provided by various medical and dental colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The UP NEET UG seat allotment list is prepared by the DMER. They allot the seats on the basis of choices filled, availability of seats, and the inter-se merit of the candidate.

