VBU University Results For MA Courses Declared at result.vbuuniv.in, Get Direct Link Here

Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023: Vinoba Bhave University has declared the semester-wise results for the Master (MA) programmes online. Students who have given the June session exams can get their marksheets at vbu.ac.in, result.vbuuniv.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 11, 2023 16:25 IST
Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023: Vinoba Bhave University has announced the semester-wise result of the Master of Arts (MA) courses for the June session today, August 11, 2023. Students who have appeared for the 4th-semester exams for the academic year 2021-23 can check and download their marksheets from the official websites - vbu.ac.in, result.vbuuniv.in.

Candidates can check their roll number/ enrollment number from the result pdf uploaded on the result portal. The University has released the results of the Masters of Arts in M.A. Urdu, Psychology, Hindi, Geography, Economics, 4th-semester exams. 

Vinoba Bhave University Result Latest Updates & News: M.Sc. Mathematics, Geology, Botany (4th Sem) 2021-2023 exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Course

VBU Result Date 

Result Links 

M.A. Urdu (4th Sem) 2021-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

M.A. Psychology (4th Sem) 2021-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

M.Sc. Mathematics (4th Sem) 2021-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

M.A. Hindi (4th Sem) 2021-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

M.Sc. Geology (4th Sem) 2021-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

M.A. Geography (4th Sem) 2021-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

M.A. Economics (4th Sem) 2021-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

M.Sc. Botany (4th Sem) 2021-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

B.LIB (1st Sem) 2022-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

YOGA (2nd Sem) 2022-23

August 11, 2023

Click Here

How to download VBU result 2023 online?

Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to check their VBU even semester results in online mode. 

Step 1: Visit the official result website of VBU university: result.vbuuniv.in

Step 2: Now, click on the desired course/ semester result link 

Step 3: A result pdf will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Search your enrollment number using CTRL+F 

Step 5: Download the VBU result pdf for future use

