VBU University Results For MA Courses Declared at result.vbuuniv.in, Get Direct Link Here

Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023: Vinoba Bhave University has announced the semester-wise result of the Master of Arts (MA) courses for the June session today, August 11, 2023. Students who have appeared for the 4th-semester exams for the academic year 2021-23 can check and download their marksheets from the official websites - vbu.ac.in, result.vbuuniv.in.
Candidates can check their roll number/ enrollment number from the result pdf uploaded on the result portal. The University has released the results of the Masters of Arts in M.A. Urdu, Psychology, Hindi, Geography, Economics, 4th-semester exams.
Vinoba Bhave University Result Latest Updates & News: M.Sc. Mathematics, Geology, Botany (4th Sem) 2021-2023 exams Result Declared
Check here the direct link for Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.
|
Course
|
VBU Result Date
|
Result Links
|
M.A. Urdu (4th Sem) 2021-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
M.A. Psychology (4th Sem) 2021-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
M.Sc. Mathematics (4th Sem) 2021-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
M.A. Hindi (4th Sem) 2021-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
M.Sc. Geology (4th Sem) 2021-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
M.A. Geography (4th Sem) 2021-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
M.A. Economics (4th Sem) 2021-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
M.Sc. Botany (4th Sem) 2021-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
B.LIB (1st Sem) 2022-23
|
August 11, 2023
|
YOGA (2nd Sem) 2022-23
|
August 11, 2023
How to download VBU result 2023 online?
Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to check their VBU even semester results in online mode.
Step 1: Visit the official result website of VBU university: result.vbuuniv.in
Step 2: Now, click on the desired course/ semester result link
Step 3: A result pdf will appear on the screen
Step 4: Search your enrollment number using CTRL+F
Step 5: Download the VBU result pdf for future use
