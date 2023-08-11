Kota University UG Result 2023 Announced, Download UOK Marksheet at uok.ac.in

Kota University Result 2023: The University of Kota has declared the semester-wise result of the undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2023 in online mode. Students who have appeared for the BA, BSc, and BCom 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year exams can check and download their marksheets through the official website - univexam.info, uok.ac.in.
To get the results, candidates need to fill out the necessary login details such as result year, result type, UG/PG/ other courses, and result class in the result login window. The University has released the results of the BA, BSc, and BCom 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year exams.
Check here the direct link for the University of Kota Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.
|
Courses
|
Direct Link
|
BA, BSc, and BCom 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year programmes
UOK Kota Highlights
Candidates can go through the Kota University overview and highlights given in the table below.
|
About UOK
|
Details
|
University Name
|
University of Kota, Kota
|
Courses
|
BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA programmes
|
Date of Examination
|
April 2023
|
Kota University result release date
|
August 2023
|
UOK Result Link - Latest
How to download Kota University result 2023 online?
Students can check the below-given steps to know how to download their UOK UG semester results in online mode.
Step 1: Visit the official result website of Kota University: univexam.info, uok.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result panel available on the screen
Step 3: A new login window will appear in the new window
Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked in the provided space
Step 5: The UOK results will be displayed in the form of the marksheet
Step 6: Go through the details and download it for future reference
Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations Extended Again, Check Cutoff Score, Steps to Register Here