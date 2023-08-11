Kota University UG Result 2023 Announced, Download UOK Marksheet at uok.ac.in

  1. Home
Kota University Result 2023: The University of Kota has declared the semester-wise results for the UG courses. Students who have given the BA, BSc, BCom semester exams can download their marksheets at univexam.info, uok.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 11, 2023 12:12 IST
Kota University Result 2023: The University of Kota has declared the semester-wise result of the undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2023 in online mode. Students who have appeared for the BA, BSc, and BCom 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year exams can check and download their marksheets through the official website - univexam.info, uok.ac.in.

To get the results, candidates need to fill out the necessary login details such as result year, result type, UG/PG/ other courses, and result class in the result login window. The University has released the results of the BA, BSc, and BCom 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year exams.

Check here the direct link for the University of Kota Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Direct Link

BA, BSc, and BCom 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year programmes

Click Here

UOK Kota Highlights

Candidates can go through the Kota University overview and highlights given in the table below. 

About UOK

Details

University Name

University of Kota, Kota 

Courses

BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA programmes

Date of Examination

April 2023

Kota University result release date

August 2023

UOK Result Link - Latest

Click Here

How to download Kota University result 2023 online?

Students can check the below-given steps to know how to download their UOK UG semester results in online mode. 

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Kota University: univexam.info, uok.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result panel available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will appear in the new window  

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked in the provided space

Step 5: The UOK results will be displayed in the form of the marksheet

Step 6: Go through the details and download it for future reference

