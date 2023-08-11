Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations Extended Again, Check Cutoff Score, Steps to Register Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has again extended the registrations for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have not applied for the Karnataka PG medical, and dental counselling can register through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the released notice, medical aspirants who have qualified for the PG NEET 2023/ NEET MDS 2023 but did not register in KEA can submit their NEET PG counselling registration forms from August 11 (2 pm onwards) to August 13, 2023, till 6 pm. Candidates must notice that no more further extensions of time will be given to the candidates for registration to apply for the PGNEET 2023.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration revised date From August 11, 2023 (from 2 pm) Last date to register for KEA NEET PG counselling August 13, 2023 (before 6 pm)

KEA NEET PG Cutoff 2023

Candidates who have obtained less than the cutoff score as prescribed by PGNEET 2023 or NEET MDS 2023 are not considered eligible for the registrations. They can check the category-wise cutoff scores for the PGNEET and NEET MDS 2023 in the table below:

Category PGNEET 2023 NEET MDS 2023 General 291 272 SC/ ST/ 2A/ 2B/ 3A/ 3B/ Cat-1 (only for Karnataka candidates) 257 238

How to register for Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for NEET PG counselling for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for PGNEET 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the necessary details and then register

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked and submit the fees

Step 5: Go through the registration confirmation form and download it for future use

