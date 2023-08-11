JEECUP 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Polytechnic Results Expected Soon

JEECUP 2023 Answer Key Objection: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will close the JEECUP 2023 answer key challenge window today, August 11, 2023. According to the answer key notification available, candidates who have appeared for the JEECUP 2023 exams and want to raise objections on the answer key can submit the challenges through the link given on the official website.

Candidates raising objections on the JEECUP 2023 answer key are required to submit a fee of Rs. 100 for each objection filed. When filing the objections students are also required to upload necessary supporting documents. For every correct challenge, the fee will be refunded.

JEECUP 2023 answer key is available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections on the JEECUP 2023 answer key through the link provided below.

JEECUP 2023 Provisional Answer key login - Click Here

JEECUP 2023 Answer Key Challenge

The JEECUP 2023 answer key challenge window will be open until August 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the JEECUP 2023 entrance exams and wish to challenge the answer key can submit their objections by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP

Step 2: Click on the answer key objection window

Step 3: Login using the roll number and password (date of birth)

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed

Step 5: Click on the question number and the link to raise objections

Step 6: Upload the documents supporting the challenge

Step 7: Submit the objection fee and click on the final submission link

