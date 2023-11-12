West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has announced the West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round allotment results. Students who have applied for the NEET UG special stray vacancy round can check their allotment results through the link provided on the official website.

WBMCC has released the NEET UG Counselling special stray vacancy round results as a pdf document, the pdf includes the list of students who have been allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round. Students allotted seats are required to report for the admissions until November 13, 2023. Students reporting for admissions must make sure that they carry with them the required documents.

West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given here.

WB NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result - Click Here

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round

The West Bengal counselling NEET UG special stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website. Students can download the allotment result by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling section

Step 3: Click on the special stray vacancy round allotment result link

Step 4: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment pdf for further reference

The last date for students to report for admissions is November 13, 2023. Students allotted seats are advised to report for admissions with all required documents and copies. The documents are to be submitted for verification following which the admissions will be granted.

