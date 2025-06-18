WBCAP UG Registration 2025: West Bengal Undergraduate Admissions Starts Online at wbcap.in

WBCAP UG Registration 2025: West Bengal undergraduate (UG) admissions for 2025 will open today, June 18, at 2:00 PM, according to the department of higher education in West Bengal. On the official website, wbcap.in, students can register online for WBCAP 2025.
The registration deadline for WBCAP 2025 is July 1st, and there is no application fee. On July 5, the merit and seat allocation list for each institute will be released. The WBCAP registration deadline is July 12. There will be two stages to the WBCAP 2025 admissions process. The deadline for admissions is August 24, and the WBCAP 2025 phase 2 allotment list will be released on August 21.
WBCAP 2025: Steps To Apply
The following are the steps to apply for admission to WBCAP 2025.
Go to wbcap.in, the official website.
Go to the WBUG admissions registration page.
Click on the "Register now" link.
Enter your information.
Provide a testimonial attesting to the documents' legitimacy.
You can either create a payment slip to submit the registration costs at the authorized bank or pay them online.
Print off a copy of the form and save it for later use.
WBCAP UG Admission 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below to find out the key dates and the events:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Launching of the Centralised Admission Portal 2025-26 by Bratya Basu, Minister-in-Charge, Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal.
|
17-Jun-25
|
Registration and application
|
June 18, 2025, 2 PM) – July 1, 2025
|
Publication of college or institution-wise and course or programme-wise merit lists and seat allotment
|
5-Jul-25
|
Admission against seat allotment
|
July 5, 2025 to July 12, 2025
|
Publication of institution-wise and course or programme-wise seat allotment in the upgrade round
|
17-Jul-25
|
Admission against seat allotment in the upgrade round
|
July 17, 2025 to July 20, 2025
|
Physical verification of admitted candidates at the institution level
|
July 24, 2025 to July 31, 2025
|
Start of classes for academic session 2025-26
|
1-Aug-25
WB Education Minister Bratya Basu launched the WBCAP 2025 portal on July 17. He had earlier indicated that the admission process for WBCAP would occur prior to June 19, and that it has not been delayed.
