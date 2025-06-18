WBCAP UG Registration 2025: West Bengal Undergraduate Admissions Starts Online at wbcap.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
WBCAP UG Registration 2025: The UG admissions for West Bengal 2025 begins today, June 18th at 2 PM on their official website wbcap.in. There are no fees for registrations and the registrations will close on July 1st. Merit lists will be released on July 5 and admissions will be till July 12. The second phase will be from July 13 to August 21 to finish by August 24. Classes start on August 1. Education Minister Bratya Basu launched the portal on July 17.

Aayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:42 IST
WBCAP UG Registration 2025: West Bengal undergraduate (UG) admissions for 2025 will open today, June 18, at 2:00 PM, according to the department of higher education in West Bengal. On the official website, wbcap.in, students can register online for WBCAP 2025.

The registration deadline for WBCAP 2025 is July 1st, and there is no application fee. On July 5, the merit and seat allocation list for each institute will be released. The WBCAP registration deadline is July 12. There will be two stages to the WBCAP 2025 admissions process. The deadline for admissions is August 24, and the WBCAP 2025 phase 2 allotment list will be released on August 21.

WBCAP 2025: Steps To Apply

The following are the steps to apply for admission to WBCAP 2025.

  1. Go to wbcap.in, the official website.

  2. Go to the WBUG admissions registration page.

  3. Click on the "Register now" link.

  4. Enter your information.

  5. Provide a testimonial attesting to the documents' legitimacy.

  6. You can either create a payment slip to submit the registration costs at the authorized bank or pay them online.

  7. Print off a copy of the form and save it for later use.

WBCAP UG Admission 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates can check the table given below to find out the key dates and the events:

Event

Date

Launching of the Centralised Admission Portal 2025-26 by Bratya Basu, Minister-in-Charge, Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal.

17-Jun-25

Registration and application

June 18, 2025, 2 PM) – July 1, 2025

Publication of college or institution-wise and course or programme-wise merit lists and seat allotment

5-Jul-25

Admission against seat allotment

July 5, 2025 to July 12, 2025

Publication of institution-wise and course or programme-wise seat allotment in the upgrade round

17-Jul-25

Admission against seat allotment in the upgrade round

July 17, 2025 to July 20, 2025

Physical verification of admitted candidates at the institution level

July 24, 2025 to July 31, 2025

Start of classes for academic session 2025-26

1-Aug-25

WB Education Minister Bratya Basu launched the WBCAP 2025 portal on July 17. He had earlier indicated that the admission process for WBCAP would occur prior to June 19, and that it has not been delayed.


