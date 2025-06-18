WBCAP UG Registration 2025: West Bengal Undergraduate Admissions Starts Online at wbcap.in

WBCAP UG Registration 2025: West Bengal undergraduate (UG) admissions for 2025 will open today, June 18, at 2:00 PM, according to the department of higher education in West Bengal. On the official website, wbcap.in, students can register online for WBCAP 2025.

The registration deadline for WBCAP 2025 is July 1st, and there is no application fee. On July 5, the merit and seat allocation list for each institute will be released. The WBCAP registration deadline is July 12. There will be two stages to the WBCAP 2025 admissions process. The deadline for admissions is August 24, and the WBCAP 2025 phase 2 allotment list will be released on August 21.

WBCAP 2025: Steps To Apply

The following are the steps to apply for admission to WBCAP 2025.