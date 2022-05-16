Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    WBJEE 2022 Results Expected Soon, Check at wbjeeb.in

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to release the WBJEE 2022 Results on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exams can visit the official website of WBJEEB to check the entrance results.

    Published On: May 16, 2022 13:21 IST
    WBJEE 2022 Results Soon
    WBJEE 2022 Results: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to release the WBJEE 2022 Results on the official website soon. WBJEEB has already released the Answer Key for the entrance examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exams can visit the official website of WBJEEB to check the results. 

    The WBJEE 2022 exams were conducted on April 30, 2022. To check the WBJEE 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the login ID and password in the result link provided. The WBJEE 2022 Results will include details such as the name and roll number of the students along with the marks secured and their qualifying status. 

    Those who have been shortlisted will be eligible to apply for the WBJEE 2022 counselling procedure. The schedule for WBJEE 2022 Counelling procedure will be announced shortly after the results are declared.

    Candidates can check the WBJEE 2022 Results on the official website - wbjeeb.in. A direct link for students to check the WBJEE 2022 Results will also be available here. 

    WBJEE 2022 Result Direct Link: Soon

    How to check WBJEE 2022 Results

    The WBJEE 2022 Results will be available on the official website of the examination board. For students to check the WBJEE 2022 results students are required to visit the official website and enter the WBJEE 2022 login ID and Password in the result link given. Candidates must note that the WBJEE 2022 Results will be released on the online mode only.

    WBJEE 2022 Result Details

    The WBJEE 2022 Results will be announced on the official website only. When downloading the WBJEE 2022 results students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the Result sheet. The WBJEE 2022 Results will include details like the

    • Name and Roll Number of the students
    • Name of the examination
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total marks secured
    • Qualifying status and 
    • Grade of the students

