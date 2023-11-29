WBJEE 2024 Applications Soon, Check Registration Details Here

WBJEE 2024 Applications: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to release the WBJEE 2024 applications soon. Students appearing for the WBJEE 2024 exams will be able to apply for the entrance exam soon. As per reports, the WBJEE 2024 applications are expected to be released in December 2023.

WBJEE 2024 applications will be conducted in the online mode. In order to apply for the WBJEE 2024 entrance exams, it is mandatory for students to complete the registration and application process. WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate Professional, Vocational, and General Degree courses in West Bengal. Following the entrance exams, the counselling schedule will be released for admissions.

WBJEE 2024 Registration Process

As mentioned the WBJEE 2024 applications will be conducted in the online mode. To apply for the entrance exams candidates are first required to complete the registration process. Students applying can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2024 registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the application link

Step 5: Enter the details required and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Details regarding the WBJEE 2024 application process and application fee submission will be mentioned in the information bulletin which will be released along with the application form. Students interested in applying for the WBJEE 2024 exams must make sure to keep all required documents ready with them before the the application process commences.

