WBJEE Counselling 2023 Soon, Check Expected Date, Required Documents Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Date: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the counselling dates shortly. Once released, candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam will be able to register themselves on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. The board announced the WBJEE Results 2023 on May 25.

As per the information bulletin, “A separate notification with details of counseling and admission will be published in Board’s web site shortly after publication of result. Course-wise and institute-wise availability of seats which will be provided by the Competent Authorities will also be published before counseling and allotment.”

Documents Required for WBJEE Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory documents to be uploaded while registration below:

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 12 Mark Sheet

DOB proof

Domicile Certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

TFW Certificate (if applicable)

Steps for WBJEE 2023 Counselling Process

WBJEE counselling process consists of various stages. Check the complete procedure below:

Registration: In order to take part in the counselling process, WBJEE-qualified candidates have to complete the registration.

Choice Filling and Locking: After successful registration, candidates must log in to the portal and choose their preferred college and course. The choices must be locked by them.

Seat Allocation: The authorities will allot the seats to the candidates on the basis of rank, preference, and seat availability.

Fee Payment: Candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the prescribed fee within the stipulated time period.

Report to allotted college: This is the last stage when shortlisted candidates have to report to the respective colleges for document verification. They must carry the original documents for verification.

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Check Sequencing and Category Ranks

Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) will be the only factor taken into consideration for allocating seats, not category ranks. For the benefit of candidates in the relevant categories, category ranks are provided. While documents are reviewed by the assigned institute during counselling, category ranks are determined based on the category information provided by applicants during online applications.

