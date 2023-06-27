WBJEE Counselling 2023 Soon, Check Expected Date, Required Documents Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Date: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the counselling dates shortly. Once released, candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam will be able to register themselves on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. The board announced the WBJEE Results 2023 on May 25.
As per the information bulletin, “A separate notification with details of counseling and admission will be published in Board’s web site shortly after publication of result. Course-wise and institute-wise availability of seats which will be provided by the Competent Authorities will also be published before counseling and allotment.”
Documents Required for WBJEE Counselling 2023
Candidates can check out the list of mandatory documents to be uploaded while registration below:
- Class 10 Mark Sheet
- Class 12 Mark Sheet
- DOB proof
- Domicile Certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- TFW Certificate (if applicable)
Steps for WBJEE 2023 Counselling Process
WBJEE counselling process consists of various stages. Check the complete procedure below:
Registration: In order to take part in the counselling process, WBJEE-qualified candidates have to complete the registration.
Choice Filling and Locking: After successful registration, candidates must log in to the portal and choose their preferred college and course. The choices must be locked by them.
Seat Allocation: The authorities will allot the seats to the candidates on the basis of rank, preference, and seat availability.
Fee Payment: Candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the prescribed fee within the stipulated time period.
Report to allotted college: This is the last stage when shortlisted candidates have to report to the respective colleges for document verification. They must carry the original documents for verification.
WBJEE Counselling 2023: Check Sequencing and Category Ranks
Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) will be the only factor taken into consideration for allocating seats, not category ranks. For the benefit of candidates in the relevant categories, category ranks are provided. While documents are reviewed by the assigned institute during counselling, category ranks are determined based on the category information provided by applicants during online applications.
Also Read: JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment to Release Tomorrow; Check Reporting Schedule
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.