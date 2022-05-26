Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    WBJEE Result 2022: OMR Response sheet released, Answer Key challenge provision until May 28

    The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has opened the window for students to raise challenges against the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key. Students who have appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exams can raise challenges until May 28, 2022. Check details here. 

    Updated: May 26, 2022 13:46 IST
    WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Challenge: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has opened the window for students to raise challenges against the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key. WBJEE has released the OMR Sheet and Machine Read Response Sheets on the official website of the WBJEE. 

    Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exams can raise objections against the answer key through the link provided on the homepage. The objections raised will be taken into consideration when preparing the final answer key for WBJEE 2022. The last date for raising objections against the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key is May 28, 2022. 

    Candidates can raise their objections against the answer key through the link provided on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key through the link provided below.

    • As per the details provided, students are required to first read through the WBJEE OMR/ Answer Key/ Response Sheets. In case the students have not marked any answer the answer will be marked with a hyphen ‘-’.
    • If the student has marked multiple answers in Category 1 and !! a ‘*’ will be given. Students must also note that multiple answers will be marked under negative marking. 

    Answer Key Challenge Fee

    Candidates can review their OMR Sheets and claim a review within the time window provided. Students when submitting their challenges must make sure that Rs. 500 is supposed to be remitted for the same. 

    Challenges received after the stipulated time window will not be given consideration by the board. The final results of WBJEE 2022 will be released after careful consideration of the challenges raised. It must also be noted that WBJEE 2022 Answer Key challenges submitted  without any proper proofs will not be taken into consideration. 

