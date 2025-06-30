WBJEE Result 2025 Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check WBJEE Scorecard, Cutoff Marks and More

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2025 soon. The results and rank cards will be released on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Students who took the exams will be able to check their results online by using their WBJEE 2025 Application number and password. The release of results will be followed by release of the final answer key and response sheet access, concluding with counselling and admissions.
WBJEE 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying all the important details related to WBJEE Exam 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in
wbjeeb.in
|
Result website
|
wbresults.nic.in
|
State concerned
|
West Bengal
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Subjects
|
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
|
Courses
|
Engineering
Pharmacy
Architecture
|
Exam date
|
April 27, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Result date
|
July 2025
|
Login credentials
|
Application Number
Password
|
Total questions
|
155
|
Exam duration
|
4 hours
|
Exam pattern
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Marking scheme
|
Paper I: Mathematics (2 hours)
Paper II: Physics + Chemistry (2 hours)
How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result?
Students can follow the given easy steps to check and download their WBJEE Result and rank cards when the board releases it online:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘WBJEE 2025 Result’ link
- In the log in window, input your details
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Check your WBJEE Result/ Rank Card 2025
- Download for counselling concerns
