Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

WBJEE Result 2025 Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check WBJEE Scorecard, Cutoff Marks and More

WBJEE 2025 Result date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE Result 2025 soon on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. According to past year trends, the result is expected to be released in early July 2025. Students will be able to check their results online by using their application number, date of birth, and password.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 1, 2025, 10:25 IST
WBJEE Result 2025 release soon, check important information here
WBJEE Result 2025 release soon, check important information here
Register for Result Updates

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2025 soon. The results and rank cards will be released on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Students who took the exams will be able to check their results online by using their WBJEE 2025 Application number and password. The release of results will be followed by release of the final answer key and response sheet access, concluding with counselling and admissions.

WBJEE 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the following table carrying all the important details related to WBJEE Exam 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE)

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in

wbjeeb.in

Result website 

wbresults.nic.in 

State concerned 

West Bengal 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Subjects 

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Courses 

Engineering

Pharmacy

Architecture 

Exam date 

April 27, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Result date 

July 2025

Login credentials 

Application Number

Password 

Total questions 

155

Exam duration 

4 hours 

Exam pattern 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Marking scheme 

Paper I: Mathematics (2 hours)

Paper II: Physics + Chemistry (2 hours)

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result?

Students can follow the given easy steps to check and download their WBJEE Result and rank cards when the board releases it online:

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘WBJEE 2025 Result’ link
  3. In the log in window, input your details 
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. Check your WBJEE Result/ Rank Card 2025
  6. Download for counselling concerns 

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News