XAT 2024 Registration Window Closes Today Link Available At xatonline.in

XAT 2024: Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will close the XAT 2024 registration window today, November 30, 2023. Candidates yet to apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 exams can visit the official website to register and apply.

The XAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. XAT 2024 is a management entrance exam conducted for admissions to the MBA programmes offered by B-Schools accepting the XAT scores. Students clearing the exam will be eligible for further admission.

The XAT 2024 registration link is available on the official website xatonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the XAT 2024 registration process through the direct link given here.

XAT 2024 Registration - Click Here

XAT 2024 Registration Process

The XAT 2024 registration link is available on the official website. Students eligible to apply for the XAT 2024 exams can complete the registration and application process by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the XAT 2024 application form

Step 5: Upload the documents required

Step 6: Submit the application fee

What After XAT 2024 Registration

After the XAT 2024 registration process is completed, the admit card will be available for download. Students who have applied for the XAT 2024 exam will be able to download their admit card from December 20, 2023 onwards. To download the hall ticket students are required to visit the official website and login using the XAT login ID and password.

XAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. The exam consists of five sections - Decision Making, General Knowledge, Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and Analytical Essay Writing.

