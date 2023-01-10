XAT Answer Key 2023 (OUT): Download Xavier Admission Test Response Sheets at xatonline.in

XAT Answer Key 2023 (OUT): Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the Xavier Admission Test (XAT) 2023 answer key today - January 10. Candidates can download XLRI MBA answer key and response sheets in online mode at xatonline.in. They will have to use their ID and Password to download XAT answer key 2023. Only those candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance exam will be able to download the XAT answer key 2023 and verify their responses.

With the help of the XAT answer key 2023, candidates can calculate their probable scores. In case of any discrepancy, they will be able to raise objections in XAT answer key till the specified date. As per the scheduled dates, the XAT result 2023 will be announced on January 31.

XAT Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

XAT 2023 Dates

Events Dates Release of XAT response sheet January 10, 2023 (Today) Availability of XAT result January 31, 2023 XAT Scorecard January 31 and March 31, 2023

How To Download XAT Answer Key 2023?

Only those candidates who appeared for the XAT exam 2023 exam will be able to download the XAT answer key and verify their responses. Candidates will have to visit the official website to download the XAT response sheets 2023. They are required to use their XAT ID and date of birth to download the XAT answer key 2023. Check steps to download XAT 2023 answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of XLRI Jamshedpur - xatonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on candidate's response.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - In the login window, enter XAT ID and Password.

5th Step - The candidate’s XAT 2023 response sheet along with questions will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the XAT response sheet and verify the responses.

