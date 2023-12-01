XAT Registration 2024 Last Date Extended; Apply Soon at xatonline.in

XAT 2024 Registration: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has extended the last date to apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) until December 10, 2023. Interested candidates must apply on the official website: xatonline.in before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.

According to the official schedule, the XAT 2024 exam will be held on January 7, 2024, in a computer-based test mode from 2.00 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates can start downloading the admit cards from December 20 onwards.

XAT 2024 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

XAT Registration 2024 Fee

Eligible candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000. Those interested in XLRI programmes have to pay an additional amount of Rs 200 each. Also, Indians applying for GMP via GMAT must pay Rs 2500. Lastly, NRI candidates registering for one or more programmes via GMAT have to pay Rs 5000.

How to Register for XAT 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the XAT 2024 application form

Step 5: Upload the documents required

Step 6: Submit the application fee

About XAT 2024

XAT 2024 question paper consists of 5 sections- quantitative ability and data interpretation, decision making, general knowledge, verbal and logical reasoning, and analytical essay writing. XAT 2024 scores can be used for admission in over 160 institutes.

