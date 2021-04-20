MAT 2021 Exam: 10 Common FAQs Every MAT Aspirant Should Know

Among all the MBA entrance exam, MAT is a national level entrance test which is conducted 4 times in a year for the MBA aspirants. This makes sense when candidates place queries regarding the exam process, dates, mode of exam, test centers and other related queries.

MAT is a popular entrance exam whose score is accepted by 300+ institutes in India. However, if the candidates will remain confused and doubtful about the important information about the MAT exam, they would not be able to register for it with enthusiasm. Therefore, to put an end to the doubts, we have prepared a list of 10 FAQs which have been posted to us by the MAT exam aspirants.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the MAT exam. So, take a look at them and get ready to appear in the exam without a doubt:

MAT or the Management Aptitude Test is a national level management entrance exam. The entrance exam has been approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India as an entry card to over 600 B-Schools for PGDM courses. A wide range of B-Schools across the country accepts the MAT exam score card as an admission criterion. The exam is conducted by All India Management Association or AIMA for entry to courses offered by the same.

The test is conducted four times a year in the months of February, May, September, and December. Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from any recognized University or equivalent recognized the degree to be eligible to appear for the MAT entrance exam. A final year student in any undergraduate (i.e. B.A, B.Sc., B.Com., B.Tech., etc) can also appear provisionally. Usually, there is a minimum percentage requirement in graduation, which is different for different universities. Candidates can refer to the university website for these details.

There are two options related to mode, one being the online test and the other being paper-based.

Computer Based Test (CBT): In the computer-based test, every candidate sits in front of a computer and answers the questions using a mouse or keyboard. The candidate should have the basic knowledge of using these devices. AIMA does not take the responsibility of getting the candidates acquainted with the same. Paper Based Test (PBT): In the paper-based mode, the candidates are provided a set of question papers and the OMR sheet, wherein they need to fill the sheet according to the instructions provided. The candidates need to take the HB pencils, sharpener, eraser, and pen along with them themselves. There are multiple choice questions in both the modes, the pattern and instructions remain the same, only the mode differs. Internet Based Test (IBT): In this newly introduced mode, AIMA has facilitated candidates to appear for the MBA entrance exam from home, keeping in view the situation caused by COVID19 pendamic. It is a remote proctored test where the invigilator will monitor the aspirants remotely through the webcam installed on the device from which candidates will appear for the exam.

The MAT exam is an objective type exam with multiple choice answers. There a total of 5 sections in the exam i.e. Language Comprehension, data analysis and sufficiency, Mathematical skills, Indian and Global Environment and Intelligence and critical reasoning. There are a total of 200 questions to be attempted in the paper with each section featuring 40 questions. The total time allotted for the exam is of 150 minutes.

Candidates aspiring for the MAT entrance exam are required to register themselves on the official website of exam. The detailed instructions are given on the website that candidates must follow while filling up the application form. To complete the application submission process candidates will also be required to submit the application fee for the exam. They can make the payment in the online mode using a debit/credit card or Net banking.

The admit card for the MAT entrance exam can be downloaded from the AIMA website, generally 7 days before the exam is conducted. Specific Admit Card will be generated both for the candidates opted for the Paper Based Test and for the Computer Based Test. Candidates are advised to check their admit cards for the details such as their name, form number, roll no, test date, test time, venue etc. In case of any discrepancy in these details, they must immediately contact the exam authorities.

The number of participating institutes for the MAT entrance exam is not fixed and varies every year. The admission criterion for MBA programs also varies from institute to institute. All the MBA institutes participating in the MAT entrance exam are either AICTE, DEC approved, University affiliated College, University Department. Candidates can contact the universities/institutes directly for further ambition. They can also find the list of various MBA institutes/universities on the AIMA Website along with the admission notification (particular administration).

The scorecard and results do not take long to come. The Score Card for MAT Entrance exam is published on the AIMA website during last week of the month of the test. Candidate can download their score card Form AIMA website (http://apps.aima.in/mat_input_result.aspx). The MAT Score Card contains the composite score and percentile of the candidate. Usually, a score of 650+ on 800 is considered a good score. However, it again depends on the institute to institute what to consider as a good score. The cut off may also vary for a particular college from month to month, depending on the level of the exam and choice of the institute.

The validity of the MAT score is for that particular session for all the institutes and universities participating in the MAT entrance test of that particular year.

In case you misplace or lose your MAT score card you can obtain a duplicate score card using the admit card, and an application number for the same, with payment of a minimal fee.

All the best for the coming MAT exam!!

