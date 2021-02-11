MAT 2021 - 10 Myths About MAT Exam and How to Get Over It

As the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam is nearing, candidates have come up with unprecedented doubts related to the exam. Some boubts have been raised related to the exam pattern, others in the form of exam process, preparation and institutes that accept MAT scores. We have compiled a list of all the FAQs submitted by the aspirants and have provided answers to help them let go the doubts in their minds. A clarity of thought in important to prepare for the exam. Therefore, you can read the list of all the FAQs and the best possible answer that can streamline your preparation strategy.

MAT is a national level exam which is conducted by All India Management Association (AIMA), for admission to various B-Schools that are affiliated by AICTE. Read on the list of FAQs that are related to the MAT Exam:

MAT 2021 - Myths about the Exam

Myth 1: MAT Exam Is Easier To Crack

There is a myth that it is easy to crack MAT exam. Questions in MAT exams are relatively easier than CAT, but that doesn’t make MAT an easy exam to crack. Because of the easy nature of question paper, a lot of effort and emphasis goes onto speed and accuracy in solving the questions. Normally, for getting into top colleges accepting MAT scores, you need to score more than 700 or more at least to get good colleges. And the key to this is practice, which you should not take lightly while preparing for MAT exam.

Myth 2: Excellence in Mathematics is Must to Score Good in MAT

Another myth is that you should be excellent in Mathematics to crack MAT. Scanning the quantitative questions of the MAT exam, it is found that there are simple gimmicks of solving the problems. A simple and basic understanding of Mathematics together with logical approach to solve the sums is good enough to crack the MAT.

Myth 3: MAT has a Sectional Cut-Off

A great myth associated with MAT is that it has sectional cut off, but in reality MAT doesn’t have any sectional cut off. This means that if you are lacking performance in let’s say English section then you can easily compensate it by performing well in Quantitative Aptitude section.

Myth 4: Coaching is the Key to Crack MAT

A coaching class, faculty and their advice will not be enough to crack MAT. The problem with this method is most of the coaching class teach the masses. As they teach the masses the methods that they employ are the ones which everyone can understand. So you can impress a lot of people by showing some shortcuts, but it may not be useful with respect to the exam perspective. MAT does not check you on calculations but on logic and understanding of the sum.

Myth 5: MAT test can be Completed within 150 Minutes

A major misconception regarding this test is that it can be completed within the given time span i.e. 150 minutes. MAT is a time based exam in which you have 200 questions to solve in 150 minutes which is practically impossible unless you are a super pro. Just keep in mind that nobody can solve all 200 questions in the given time frame, so the candidate should have the ability to pick appropriate questions and answer them.

Myth 6: Choosing a Later Date for MAT exam will be Beneficial

There is another myth associated with MAT exam that choosing a later date will give an edge of learning about others experiences during the exam, whereas in reality it is virtually impossible for anyone to memorize the entire question paper to assist another candidate at a later date. Basically level of understanding of the paper varies from candidate to candidate. One may find the test difficult and further pass the same opinion to another candidate who is going to be appearing for the same. Others’ experiences can further lead to false guidance as everyone has different intellectual ability i.e. one candidate might find the exam difficult and guide another candidate accordingly but on the other hand for another candidate the exam might actually be of moderate level. So asking others about their experience would ultimately lead to decline in self confidence.

Myth 7: Practice from MAT Books is Sufficient to Score Good

There is no specific book good enough for cracking MAT. If there was such book, it would have become a bible for all the students. Despite solving lot of books it is seen that students are unable to solve all the questions because a lot of time had been used in applying the formula. Hence, it is important that you must inculcate the practice of using simple tricks to solve most of the questions.

Myth 8: Giving Exam in the 2nd Attempt would Lead to Best Scores

It is believed that if a candidate has already appeared in MAT once then it will be easy for him to give the exam in his 2nd attempt. Basically this is not something logical as MAT is conducted 3-4 times in a year. Every time the question paper is set up with a different difficulty level and with different set of questions of course. GK is subject to update by the time so knowledge of recent facts, news and important events is necessary. In English section sentences given in the next round of exam will be different from the previous round. The questions in reasoning section will be different from the previous paper as well. So the test cannot be attempted twice or thrice by studying thoroughly once as updated knowledge is a must.

Myth 9: MAT Toppers are the Best Teachers

Another myth is to follow someone who has cracked MAT, learn his methods, and use them. But in this case you are blindly using the other person’s method, it is important to adapt the methods so that you learn to your own strengths and weakness. Unless you are able to modify the methods to the way you want and then apply to different scenarios, this will not help.

Myth 10: Work Experience is Required for Appearing in MAT

It is a false belief that to appear for MAT exam work experience is required as eligibility for MAT examination. This is not at all true. There is no requirement for the work experience to apply for MAT exam. The eligibility criterion for MAT exam is very simple. The candidate must have to be graduated with 50% of aggregate marks in any discipline, from a recognized university or institution.

How to overcome the “Myths” about MAT Exam?

First and the most important factor which is required to overcome the above mentioned myths regarding MAT exam is self confidence and determination. One can overcome these myths if he has confidence over himself and is determined towards the examination. Basically before giving any exam one must be aware about details regarding that exam. The research should be done by the candidate to know about the study pattern and some myths related to the exam. The candidate must read the guidelines provided to attempt the examination. Major point is 200 questions cannot be completed in the given span of time so even aiming for 200 is useless. The candidate must practice more and more as it is the only key to success. For quantitative section tricks and short methods are necessary as the time doesn’t allow opting for long solving methods.

