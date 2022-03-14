11 Gorakha Rifles Regiment Centre Lucknow Recruitment 2022 for 12th and 10th Pass, Details Here

11 Gorakha Rifles Regiment Centre, Lucknow, UP is hiring Steno Grade 2 and Barber. Check Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

Rifle Regiment Centre UP Recruitment 2022: 11 Gorakha Rifles Regiment Centre, Lucknow, UP has released a notification for the post of Steno Grade 2 and Barber in the employment news dated 12 March to 18 March. 10th and 12th passed candidates can apply offline. The closing date for receiving of application is 28 days from the date of advertisement.

Gorakha Rifles Regiment Centre Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - within 28 days from the date of advertisement i.e. 08 April 2022

Eligibility Criteria for Rifle Regiment Centre UP Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer- Matric with 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university.

Barber - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board with proficiency in Barber's trade job.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Rifle Regiment Centre UP Posts

Applicants will be required to appear for:

Written Test

Practical Test

How to Apply for 11 Gorakha Rifles Regiment Centre Lucknow Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in prescribed format and send the application along with relevant documents to "The Commandant, 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Kiranti Lines, Cantt Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) - 226002".