68th BPSC Prelims Result 2023 OUT at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Direct Link to 68 Pre Download PDF, Cut Off Marks Here

BPSC 68th Result 2023 Out: BPSC Result is announced on March 27, 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can Download Bihar CCE Pre Result PDF, Cut Off Marks and Other Details.

68th BPSC Pre Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC Prelims Result 2023 on March 17, 2023. The BPSC Result is available to download for BPSC 68th combined competitive exam in PDF format on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Based on the result, the commission has selected a total of 3590 candidates for BPSC 68th Mains Exam.

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 Date

Candidates can check the table below to know the important details pertaining to the BPSC 68th result.

Organization Name Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Name BPSC 68th combined competitive exam Vacancies 281 BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card January 28, 2023 BPSC Exam Date for Preliminary exam February 12, 2023 BPSC Result 2023 Date March 27, 2023 BPSC Mains Exam Date May 18, 2023 BPSC Website www.bpsc.bih.in

BPSC 68th Pre Result 2023 PDF Download Link

68th BPSC Result PDF Download Link is also provided in this article below. Candidates who have appeared in Bihar 68th Exam on February 12, 2023 can download BPSC Prelims Result by clicking on the provided link.

BPSC 68th Result PDF Click Here

Steps to Check BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download BPSC 68th prelims result.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed in a new page

Step 4: Download BPSC Prelims Result PDF and check you roll number

Step 5: BPSC Result consists of roll number of qualified candidates

68th BPSC Result 2023: Category Wise Cut Off Marks

Only those candidates who have scored equal to or more than the cutoff score as per their category have been selected to appear in the BPSC 68th Mains exam. Candidates can check the category-wise BPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Cut off marks from the table below.

Category BPSC Cut Off Marks UR 91.00 UR Female 84.00 EWS 87.25 EWS Female 81.25 SC 79.25 SC Female 66.5 ST 74.00 ST (Female) 64.75 EBC 86.50 EBC (Female) 76.75 BC 87.75 BC (Female) 80.00 BCL 78.75 Disabled (VI) 69.50

68th BPSC Mains Exam Date 2023

Candidates whose roll number is available in BPSC CCE Prelims Result PDF are required to appear for the mains exam. BPSC Mains Exam Schedule will be released soon on the official website.



68th BPSC Prelims Final Answer Key

The commission has also uploaded the final answer key on its official website. The final answer is prepared on the basis of the first answer key, released on 18 Feb 2023.

The prelims exam BPSC 68th 2023 was conducted on February 12, 2023, in pen and paper-based mode at 805 exam centers in 38 districts across Bihar.