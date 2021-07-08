Aadhaar Card - Step-by-Step Guide to Change Phone Number, Address Online

As per the latest guideline, individuals are entitled to change their Personal Address, and phone no. mentioned on the Aadhaar Card themselves. Find out the step-by-step guide to update your Aadhaar card.

Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) has recently introduced a new feature, that empowers individuals to change/update the phone number, and address mentioned on the Aadhaar Card. The latest feature has been rolled out on the official portal of UIDAI.

Why New Feature for Aadhaar Card

Individuals/Citizens who have moved to a new residential place, need not wait in long queues at the Aadhaar centers to get the Address rectified on the Aadhaar card. They can make the changes on their own. Additionally, this self-service also allows people to change/update the phone no. mentioned on the Aadhaar card.

Interestingly, the latest update also states that the Aadhaar enrolment and Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) would be provided free of charge for the citizens. Children reaching the age of 5-years can apply for the new aadhaar registration as a mandatory move issued by GOI. Children will have to again re-register for the Aadhaar card once they reach the age of 15-years.

Demographic Data on Aadhaar card

Demographic data that can be updated on the Aadhaar card is mentioned as under:-

Individual’s name,

Date of birth (DOB),

Gender,

Address,

Mobile number,

Email address, and

Language.

Documents Required to Update Aadhaar Card

Certain documents are required to update the Aadhaar card in online mode. One needs to submit the proof of following details to update the Aadhaar card:-

Proof of name,

Proof of date of birth,

Proof of gender identity,

Proof of address and optionally language.

Documents Required

Proof of Name: One can submit a copy of passports, PAN Card, ration/PDS photo card, Voter ID, Driving License or even a government photo ID Cards/Service photo identity card issued by PSU to name a few.

Proof of Date of Birth: An individual can submit the copy of Birth Certificate, SSLC Book/Certificate, PAN card, Passport or Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group a Gazetted Officer on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

Proof of Gender: Gender is authenticated via OTP authentication through mobile or face authentication.

Address Proof: It can be verified through a scanned copy of Proof of Address (POA) documents like Passport, Bank Statement/ Passbook, Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook, Ration card, Voter ID, Driving License, Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU, electricity bill (not older than 3 months), water bill (not older than 3 months).

Steps to Update/Change Aadhaar Card

It is easy to update or make changes in the Aadhaar Card. Individuals are advised to follow the steps mentioned as under in order to do the needful:-

Log in at the direct self-service update portal ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Read the steps mentioned online to update the Aadhaar card.

Click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’

Enter 12-digit UID number mentioned on the Aadhaar card

Enter the security code or captcha code mentioned on the website.

Click at the ‘Send OTP’ option, so that you receive OTP on the registered mobile no.

After receiving OTP on the Aadhaar-registered mobile number, enter OTP in the checkbox

Click at ‘Login’;

Now you are ready to make changes to the Aadhaar details mentioned above.

*Disclaimer - The information provided above is only for information purposes to spread financial knowledge and enhance literacy among our readers. It shouldn’t be taken as financial advice by anyone.

