Aadhaar Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: Register Now for 203 Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Posts at csc.gov.in

Aadhaar Supervisor Recruitment 2025: The applications are invited for various positions in Aadhaar Seva Centers across India by the CSC e-Governance India Services Limited. The positions of Supervisor and Operator are open for all India locations. Candidates who are interested in this all India job can apply online by 01 August 2025. The 203 vacancies are distributed across all the States of India. The selection process for the Supervisor/ operator post includes a Written Test followed by an Interview. The registration was started on 01 July as soon as the notification was released. So candidates need to hurry up in order to apply before the registration ends. Aadhaar Seva Center Vacancy 2025: Highlights Particulars Details Recruiting Body CSC e-Governance India Services Limited Organization Aadhaar Seva Centers No. of Vacancies 203 Name of Post Supervisor/ Operator Job Location All India Official Website csc.gov.in

How to Apply for the Aadhaar Seva Centers Recruitment? Candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Supervisor/ Operators can register themselves by visiting the official website and fill the application for the State they wish to apply for. Follow these steps to fill the application form. Visit the official website- csc.gov.in.

On the Homepage, click on the “Careers” section.

The Job Openings section will open. You can select in the “Ask Operator” section, view jobs.

The Ask Job Opening page will be opened on your screen.

Here, you can apply for the posts of Supervisor/ Operators for the State which you are eligible for.

Click on the “Apply Now” button.

Another page mentioning the details about the vacancy will be displayed. After reading all the information carefully. Click on the “Apply Now” button.

Fill the application form with all the details that have been asked.

After the final submission of the application, take a printout for future reference.

Apply Online Link for the Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Recruitment 2025 Candidates can fill the application form either by registering themselves following the steps given in the above section or they can directly fill the application form by accessing the link given below. Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Recruitment 2025 Apply Here What is the Eligibility Criteria to Apply for the Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Recruitment 2025? Those candidates who are willing to apply for the Supervisor/ Operators post in the Aadhaar Seva Centers must meet certain eligibility criteria. Criteria Details Educational Qualifications Must have passed 12th (Intermediate/Senior Secondary), OR

Matriculation +2 Years ITI, OR

Matriculation +3 Years Polytechnic Diploma Age Limit Minimum 18 years age or above