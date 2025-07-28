Aadhaar Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: Register Now for 203 Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Posts at csc.gov.in

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Aadhaar Supervisor Recruitment 2025: The Aadhaar Seva Centers have invited applications from eligible candidates for the 203 posts of Supervisor/ Operator. Candidates can visit the official website- csc.gov.in to download the official notification. Check the application process, eligibility criteria, last date to apply online,etc here.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 28, 2025, 12:23 IST
Apply Online by 01 August for the posts of Supervisor/ Operator for Aadhaar Seva Kendra
Aadhaar Supervisor Recruitment 2025: The applications are invited for various positions in Aadhaar Seva Centers across India by the CSC e-Governance India Services Limited. The positions of Supervisor and Operator are open for all India locations. Candidates who are interested in this all India job can apply online by 01 August 2025. The 203 vacancies are distributed across all the States of India. The selection process for the Supervisor/ operator post includes a Written Test followed by an Interview. The registration was started on 01 July as soon as the notification was released. So candidates need to hurry up in order to apply before the registration ends.

Aadhaar Seva Center Vacancy 2025: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

CSC e-Governance India Services Limited

Organization

Aadhaar Seva Centers

No. of Vacancies

203

Name of Post

Supervisor/ Operator

Job Location

All India

Official Website

csc.gov.in

How to Apply for the Aadhaar Seva Centers Recruitment?

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Supervisor/ Operators can register themselves by visiting the official website and fill the application for the State they wish to apply for. Follow these steps to fill the application form.

  • Visit the official website- csc.gov.in.

  • On the Homepage, click on the “Careers” section.

  • The Job Openings section will open. You can select in the “Ask Operator” section, view jobs.

  • The Ask Job Opening page will be opened on your screen.

  • Here, you can apply for the posts of Supervisor/ Operators for the State which you are eligible for.

  • Click on the “Apply Now” button.

  • Another page mentioning the details about the vacancy will be displayed. After reading all the information carefully. Click on the “Apply Now” button.

  • Fill the application form with all the details that have been asked.

  • After the final submission of the application, take a printout for future reference.

Apply Online Link for the Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Recruitment 2025

Candidates can fill the application form either by registering themselves following the steps given in the above section or they can directly fill the application form by accessing the link given below.

Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Recruitment 2025

Apply Here

What is the Eligibility Criteria to Apply for the Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Recruitment 2025?

Those candidates who are willing to apply for the Supervisor/ Operators post in the Aadhaar Seva Centers must meet certain eligibility criteria.

Criteria

Details

Educational Qualifications

  • Must have passed 12th (Intermediate/Senior Secondary), OR

  • Matriculation +2 Years ITI, OR

  • Matriculation +3 Years Polytechnic Diploma

Age Limit

Minimum 18 years age or above

Aadhaar Seva Centers Recruitment 2025: State-Wise Vacancy Distribution

A total of 203 posts have been allotted for the positions of Supervisor/ Operators across all the States of India. State-wise vacancy distribution has been provided here.

State

No. of Posts

Andhra Pradesh

11

Assam

05

Ladakh

01

Bihar

02

Chandigarh

01

Chhattisgarh

12

Goa

01

Gujarat

10

Haryana

03

Jammu And Kashmir

09

Jharkhand

05

Karnataka

03

Kerala

18

Madhya Pradesh

32

Maharashtra

19

Meghalaya

01

Nagaland

01

Odisha

09

Puducherry

01

Punjab

13

Rajasthan

07

Sikkim

01

Tamil Nadu

05

Telangana

08

Tripura

01

Uttar Pradesh

15

Uttarakhand

04

West Bengal

05

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

