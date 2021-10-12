AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 90 Vacancies, Stipend upto 15,000/

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentices & ITI Trade Apprentice (under Apprentices Act, 1961) for year 2021-22 in Airports Authority of India, Northern Region. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 October 2021. A total of 90 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Provisional selection of the candidates would be merit-based in the qualifying examination. The final selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates/testimonials and submission of Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview/Document verification through their registered email IDs only.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 October 2021

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

ITI Trade (Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Stenographer, Office Assistant, Finance and Electronics) - 24 Posts

Civil (Graduate) - 10 Posts

Civil (Diploma) - 7 Posts

Electrical (Graduate) - 9 Posts

Electrical (Diploma) - 6 Posts

Electronics (Graduate) - 3 Posts

Electronics (Diploma) - 13 Posts

Computer Science/ Information Technology (Graduate) - 2 Posts

Computer Science/ Information Technology (Diploma) - 4 Posts

Automobile/Mechanical (Diploma) - 4 Posts

Aeronautics/Aerospace (Graduate) - 2 Posts

Aeronautics/Aerospace (Diploma) - 2 Posts

Architect (Graduate) - 4 Posts

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Candidates should possess a full time (regular) four years degree or three years diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.

ITI Trade (Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Stenographer, Office Assistant, Finance and Electronics) - ITI Trade candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above-mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Maximum Age 26 years

Name of the post Stipend Graduate Apprentice Rs.15000 Diploma Apprentice Rs.12000 ITI Trade Apprentice Rs.9000

Download AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (2)

Online Application Link (ITI)

Official Website

How to apply for AAI Recruitment 2021

The interested candidates are required to apply through BOAT’s web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in (for graduate/diploma apprentices) by finding the establishment Airports Authority of India – RHQ NR, New Delhi (NDLSWC000002) and click the apply button on the next page. After successful application, the message “Successfully applied for the training position. Based on availability, you will be contacted by the establishment” will appear.