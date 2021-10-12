Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 90 Vacancies, Stipend upto 15,000/-

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification at aai.aero for 90 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, stipend and application process here. 

Created On: Oct 12, 2021 12:21 IST
AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021
AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentices & ITI Trade Apprentice (under Apprentices Act, 1961) for year 2021-22 in Airports Authority of India, Northern Region. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 October 2021. A total of 90 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Provisional selection of the candidates would be merit-based in the qualifying examination. The final selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates/testimonials and submission of Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview/Document verification through their registered email IDs only.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 October 2021

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021  Vacancy Details

  • ITI Trade (Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Stenographer, Office Assistant, Finance and Electronics) - 24 Posts
  • Civil (Graduate) - 10 Posts
  • Civil (Diploma) - 7 Posts
  • Electrical (Graduate) - 9 Posts
  • Electrical (Diploma) - 6 Posts
  • Electronics (Graduate) - 3 Posts
  • Electronics (Diploma) - 13 Posts
  • Computer Science/ Information Technology (Graduate) - 2 Posts
  • Computer Science/ Information Technology (Diploma) - 4 Posts
  • Automobile/Mechanical (Diploma) - 4 Posts
  • Aeronautics/Aerospace (Graduate) - 2 Posts
  • Aeronautics/Aerospace (Diploma) - 2 Posts
  • Architect (Graduate) - 4 Posts

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Graduate Apprentice - Candidates should possess a full time (regular) four years degree or three years diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.
  • ITI Trade (Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Stenographer, Office Assistant, Finance and Electronics) - ITI Trade candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above-mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Maximum Age 26 years

Name of the post

 Stipend

 Graduate Apprentice

 Rs.15000

 Diploma Apprentice

 Rs.12000

 ITI Trade Apprentice

 Rs.9000

Download AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (2)

Online Application Link (ITI)

Official Website

How to apply for AAI Recruitment 2021
The interested candidates are required to apply through BOAT’s web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in (for graduate/diploma apprentices) by finding the establishment Airports Authority of India – RHQ NR, New Delhi (NDLSWC000002) and click the apply button on the next page. After successful application, the message “Successfully applied for the training position. Based on availability, you will be contacted by the establishment” will appear.

FAQ

What is the qualification required for AAI Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should possess a full time (regular) four years degree or three years diplomas in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.

What is the qualification required for AAI ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

ITI Trade candidates should possess an ITI/NCVT certificate of the above-mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.

What is the last date of application submission for AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

A total of 90 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Job Summary
NotificationAAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 90 Vacancies, Stipend upto 15,000/-
Notification Date12 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission31 Oct, 2021
CityGurgaon
StateHaryana
CountryIndia
Organization Air India Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.