AAI ATC Admit Card 2023: Download Junior Assistant, Senior Assistant and Manager at aai.aero

AAI ATC Admit Card 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) published the admit cards of the online exam for the post of Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), Junior Executive (Official Language) and Senior Assistant (Official Language). Candidates can download AAI Admit Card from the official website of AAI - aai.aero. AAI ATC Admit Card Link is also provided below.

How to Download AAI ATC Admit Card 2023 ?

Go to the official website of AAI -aai.aero Click on the ‘Career’ Tab given at the botton of the homepage A new window will open, where you need to click on ‘Click Here’ under ‘Admit Card’ Section given against “RECRUITMENT FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN OFFICIAL LANGUAGE AND AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UNDER ADVERTISEMENT NO. 08/2022 ” It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your ‘User ID and Password’ Click on the ‘Login Button’ Download AAI AERO Call Letter

AAI Exam will be conducted on 20 February and 21 February 2023. The candidates can check the post-wise exam dates in the table below:



Name of post Exam Date Manager (Official Language) 20 February 2023 Junior Executive (Official Language) 20 February 2023 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) 21 February 2023 Senior Assistant (Official Language) 21 February 2023

There will not be any negative marking for the wrong answer attempted by the candidates.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online exams, they will be called

for Documents verification / Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/ Interview, as applicable for the post.

The Airports Authority of India invited applications to fill up 356 vacancies for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), 4 vacancies for Junior Executive (Official Language, 2 each for Senior Assistant (Official Language) and Manager (Official Language).