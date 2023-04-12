AAI Junior Executive Result 2023 Out @aai.aero: Check Cut Off & Direct Link to Download

Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the result for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) on its official website - aai.aero. Download pdf here.

AAI Junior Executive Result 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the result for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) on its official website. The computer based test (CBT) for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) post was held on February 21, 2023. All such candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above post can download the result from the official website of AAI - aai.aero.

The AAI Junior Executive Result 2023 download link is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link .

The pdf of the result for the qualified candidates for the Junior Executive posts is available on the official website.

What;s Next After AAI Junior Executive Result 2023

As per the selection process for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)posts, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next round. The candidates bearing the roll numbers in the pdf have been shortlisted for application/certificate verification, voice test and testing for psychoactive substances.

AAI Junior Executive Result 2023: Cut Off Marks

AAI has also released the cut off marks in the computer based test held on February 21, 2023. Candidates can check the category wise cut off marks obtained in the written exam by the candidates.

UR 94.755 EWS 90.836 OBC(NCL) 91.000 SC 86.000 ST 82.000 PWD 68.167

AAI Junior Executive Result 2023: Admit Card Update

Candidates qualified for Application Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances round should note that the link for downloading the call letters will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail IDs shortly.

Process To Download: AAI Junior Executive Result 2023