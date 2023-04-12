JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

AAI Junior Executive Result 2023 Out @aai.aero: Check Cut Off & Direct Link to Download

 Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the result for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) on its official website - aai.aero. Download pdf here. 

AAI Junior Executive Result 2023 Download
AAI Junior Executive Result 2023 Download

AAI Junior Executive Result 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the result for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) on its official website. The computer based test (CBT) for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) post was held on February 21, 2023. All such candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above post can download the result from the official website of AAI - aai.aero.

The  AAI Junior Executive Result 2023 download link is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link . 

Direct Link To Download: AAI JE Result 2023

The pdf of the result for the qualified candidates for the Junior Executive posts is available on the official website. 

What;s Next After AAI Junior Executive Result 2023

As per the selection process for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)posts, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next round. The candidates bearing the roll numbers in the pdf have been shortlisted for application/certificate verification, voice test and testing for psychoactive substances. 

AAI Junior Executive Result 2023: Cut Off Marks 

AAI has also released the cut off marks in the computer based test held on  February 21, 2023. Candidates can check the category wise cut off marks obtained in the written exam by the candidates. 

UR 94.755
EWS 90.836
OBC(NCL) 91.000
SC 86.000
ST  82.000
PWD 68.167

AAI Junior Executive Result 2023: Admit Card Update 

Candidates qualified for Application Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances round should note that the link for downloading the call letters will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail IDs shortly. 

Process To Download: AAI Junior Executive Result 2023

  1. Go to the official website of AAI -aai.aero
  2. Click on the ‘Career’ Tab given at the bottom of the homepage
  3. A new window will open, where you will have to click the link-RESULT OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) UNDER ADVT. No. 08/2022 on the home page.
  4. You will get the pdf of the result in a new window.
  5. Download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

What is next after AAI Junior Executive Result 2023 announced?

Candidates qualified will have to apper for Application Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances round.

How one can download the AAI Junior Executive Result 2023?

You can download the AAI Junior Executive Result 2023 after clicking the concerned link given on the official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next