AAI Exam Date 2022 (Released) at aai.aero, Download Junior/ Senior Assistant CBT Schedule Here

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the exam date for the post of Junior & Senior Assistant on its official website-aai.aero. Download PDF here.

AAI Junior/ Senior Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the Computer Based Test (CBT) date for the post of Junior Assistant & Senior Assistant on its official website. AAI will be conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Assistant & Senior Assistant on 15th November 2022 (Tuesday).

All those candidates who have to appear for the written test for the above post can download AAI Junior/ Senior Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of AAI- aai.aero.

Although you can download the AAI Junior/ Senior Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: AAI Junior/ Senior Assistant Exam Schedule 2022





Candidates applied for the various posts under AAI Recruitment drive including Junior Assistant (Fire Service),Junior Assistant (Office), Senior Assistant (Accounts) and Senior Assistant (Official Language) should note the AAI will release the Admit Card for the above CBT shortly on its official website.

Candidates will get all the important details including Roll no, Date & Time of Examination, Reporting time, Examination Centre with address, Instructions etc on the Admit Card. Candidates are advised to visit the official website www.aai.aero regularly for further updates, regarding the recruitment status for the above posts.

You can download the AAI Junior/ Senior Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 through the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download AAI Junior Executive Exam Date 2022 Check Steps