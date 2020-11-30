Aavin Recruitment 2020 for 126 Executive, Jr Executive, Driver, Manager and Other Posts, Apply Online @aavinfedrecruitment.com

Aavin Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (AAVIN) has invited applications for the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, Executive, Private Secretary, Junior Executive, Technician, Light Vehicle Driver, Heavy Vehicle Driver & Milk Recorder. Interested persons can apply for the posts through official website (aavinfedrecruitment.com) on or before 09 December 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Application:09 December 2020 upto 5:30 PM

Aavin Vacancy Details

Manager - 24 Posts

Deputy Manager - 16 Posts

Executive - 22 Posts

Private Secretary - 6 Posts

Jr. Executive - 15 Posts

Technician - 46 Posts

Light Vehicle Driver - 8 Posts

Heavy Vehicle Driver - 30 Posts

Milk Recorder - 9 Posts

Salary:

Manager - Rs.37700 -119500

Dy Manager - Rs.35900-116600

Executive and Private Secretary - Rs.20600- 65500

Technician , LVD, HVD, Milk Recorder - Rs.19500-Rs.62000

Eligibility Criteria for Executive, Jr Executive, Driver, Manager and Other Posts

Educational Qualification

Executive (HR) - Must possess a minimum qualification of Post Graduate Degree in any discipline from Govt. approved / recognized Institute.

Executive (Animal Husbandry)- Must possess a minimum qualification of Bachelor Degree in Dairy Science with Diploma in Livestock and Veterinary Science / Dairying Farming / Veterinary and Livestock Development/ Agricultural Engineering from Govt. approved / recognized Institute.

Manager (Veterinary): - Must possess a minimum qualification of Bachelor Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from Govt. approved / recognized University.

For more details, check detailed notification link below

Selection Process for Executive, Jr Executive, Driver, Manager and Other Posts

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained by the eligible candidate in the Written Test and Oral Interview

How to Apply Aavin Executive, Jr Executive, Driver, Manager and Other Posts

Interested persons can apply for Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (AAVIN) on official website -www.aavinfedrecruitment.com.

Application Fee:

Rs. 250/- (Rs. 100/- for o SC / ST / SC (A) Communities)

Aavin Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link