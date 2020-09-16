AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card 2020 out @afcat.cdac.in, Check AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2020 Direct Download Link Here

AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card 2020: Today, Indian Air Force (IAF) has released AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2020 on its website. The candidates can download IAF AFCAT Exam 2020 Admit Card through the official website of AFCAT.i.e.afcat.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force will conduct AFCAT 2 Exam on 03 October (Saturday), 04 October 2020 (Sunday) and 05 October (Monday) at various exam centres. Candidates can download AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card through candidate’s login. All candidates are advised to verify the details given on the admit card and read instructions carefully.

How to Download AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/. Click on ‘Candidate’s Login’. Click on ‘AFCAT 02/2020-Cycle in the candidate’s login. Enter your email id, password, captcha and click on login. Then, AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download and save the copy of AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card for future reference.

Candidates will have to carry a printout copy of the Admit Card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card. All candidates are advised to Download AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card by clicking on the provided link. The candidates are advised to carry a valid identity proof along with the admit card on the day of examination.

AFCAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The recruitment process consists of three stages.i.e.Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test. AFCAT Online Exam (For Non- Technical Candidates_ and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) (For Technical Candidates) will be of online mode consisting Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT).

AFCAT online exam will be of 300 Marks covering the subjects of General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The duration of this paper will be 2 hours while Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) will be of 150 Marks covering Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics. The duration for the Engineering Knowledge Test will be 45 minutes for 50 Questions.