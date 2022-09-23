AFCAT 2 Result 2022 Updates: Check Expected Cut Off Here

AFCAT 2 Result 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) is soon expected to release the result of the Air Force Common Aptitude Test 2 and Engineering Knowledge Test. Check Updates Here.

AFCAT 2 Result 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon release the result of the Air Force Common Aptitude Test 2 (AFCAT) and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) held from 26th to 28th August on its website i.e. afcat.cdac.in. As per the reports, AFCAT Result Link is expected this week or next week. We will provide the AFCAT 2 Result Link as soon as it is available on the official website.

By the time students can check the expected cut-off and other related information in this article:

AFCAT Exam consisted of 100 questions of 300 marks while EKT had 50 questions of 150 marks. The duration of the exam was 2 hours and 45 minutes respectively.

According to the students, the exam was of moderate level. 3 marks will be given for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. So, we can expect 150 to 160 cut off marks for AFCAT (2) 2022 and 20 to 30 marks for EKT 2022.

In order to rationalise the marks scored by candidates appearing in different shifts in an objective manner through a statistical method, Normalisation Scheme is being implemented as per the following formula:-

Selected candidates in the exam will now be called for an Interview. The date will be announced after the declaration of the result.

IAF conducted the AFCAT 2 Exam for the year 2022 for filling up 283 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty for Technical & Non-Technical Posts.