AFCAT Admit Card 2021 to Release on 5 Feb @afcat.cdac.in, IAF AFCAT 1 Exam on 20 and 21 Feb

AFCAT Admit Card 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the online written exam admit card of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 for the post of Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) on 05 February 2021 (Friday) on its official website - afcat.cdac.in. As per AFCAT 2021 Notification , ‘Candidates can download AFCAT Admit Card after 05 Feb 21 by clicking on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website - afcat.cdac.in and the candidates will also receive admit card on your registered email ID’

AFCAT Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 20 February (Saturday)and 21 February (Sunday) in two shifts i.e. First Shift from 09:45 PM to 11:45 PM and in Second Shift from 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM. Candidates should report at 8 AM and 12:30 PM respectively. It is to be noted that IAF EKT Exam will be held from 4:30 PM to 5:15 PM only. The candidates should carry their AFCAT 1 Admit Card along with VALID ID Proof. Candidates who have applied for AFCAT 2021 can check exam pattern, selection process below.

AFCAT Exam Pattern

For Online Exam

Subject Total Questions Marks Time General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 (3 marks per questions) 2 hours

For EKT Candidates

Subject Total Questions Marks Time Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 (3 marks per questions) 45 mins

The medium of the exam is English

1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

AFCAT Syllabus 2021

English - Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases.

General Awareness - History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc.

Numerical Ability - Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams).

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test - Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability

AFCAT Result 2021

AFCAT 2021 Result will be announced on the official website of IAF -afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who will qualify in the online exam will appear for Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB )Interview. Candidates will be required to select date and venue of AFSB Testing themselves within a stipulated time. After that IAF allot the venue randomly to the candidates who fail to choose their date and venue.

AFCAT Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test.

AFCAT Notification 2021 was uploaded on 01 December 2020. A total of 235 vacancies were notified for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2021/ NCC SPECIAL ENTRY.